First music act for new Magazine venue announced as part of Printworks’ “biggest season to date”

This year's party will kick off on September 28

Printworks has announced its upcoming season of events, which includes the first music show at London’s new Magazine venue.

Taking to the stage at the 3,000 capacity space in Greenwich will be Michael Bibi, house artist and Solid Grooves label boss. Bibi will perform his Isolate concept during an extended set on October 12, making his appearance the first music show to take place at the venue.

The date forms part of a full season of offerings from Magazine’s sister venues Printworks and The Drumsheds, with this year’s instalment being dubbed as “the biggest to date”.

Performing at the opening party on September 28 will be Amelie Lens, Nastia and Nicole Moudaber. With further performances taking place every weekend until the end of the year, the likes of Erol Alkan, Tale Of Us, Eclair Fifi, HAAi, Solomun, Omar-S, K-HAND, and Goldie will also appear.

North London’s The Drumsheds, which opened as part of Field Day 2019 this summer, will host an all-day event on December 14, before the season comes to a close with News Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day parties held at Printworks. The line-ups for these events are yet to be confirmed.

You can see a video announcement of the line-up so far above and full list below, with further names expected to join the bill over the coming weeks. Tickets are on sale from 11 am tomorrow (August 14) and will be available here.

September 28 — Printworks Opening Party

Amelie Lens

Nicole Maudouber

Nastia

Luigi Madonna

B.Traits

Sofia Kouresis

Milo Spykers

Farrago

Blasha & Allatt

Kiera Scuro

Øliver x faux naïf

October 4 — Printworks Presents

Hunee b2b Antal (Extended Set)

Motor City Drum Ensemble

Ceri

Special Guests TBA

Orpheu The Wizard

Kettama

Red Greg

Boddyhammer

TSHA

October 5 — 25 Years of Metalheadz, Printworks

Goldie b2b Doc Scott

Zinc

Fabio & Grooverider

Om Unit

Special Guest TBA

Dub Phizix & Strategy

Artificial Intelligence b2b Zero T

DJ Storm b2b Flight

Ant TC1 b2b Nymfo b2b DLR

Benny L

Grey Code b2b Phase

Randall

October 11 — Lock n Load Present

Don Diablo (Live)

October 12 — Magazine London

Michael Bibi Presents Isolate

Rossi

October 12 — The Hydra Presents: Outlier, Printworks

Bonobo (DJ)

Omar-S

Leon Vynehall

Mr Saturday Night

Nubya Garcia (DJ)

Clap! Clap! (Live)

Auntie Flo

Julio Victoria

Maryisonacid b2b Dauwd (African Acid is the Future)

Tash LC

October 13 — Patrick Topping Presents Trick, Printworks

Patrick Topping

Len Faki

Roman Flügel

Paul Woolford b2b Melé

K-HAND

Elliot Adamson

Prospa

Rebuke

Elliot Adamson

Nancy (Live)

Patrick Topping b2b Elliot Adamson

October 19 — 20 Years of Together, Printworks

Alison Wonderland

NGHTMRE

What So Not

Virtual Riot

Flux Pavilion

Carnage

Nina Las Vegas

Mastadon

Netsky

Relentless Showcase: Virus Syndicate

Atrip

Sikora b2b Baitz b2b Javax

ERPH Sjowcase: Hukae,

Nightmare & Oni,

Gurnzila b2b Poklypz,

Stinkahbell b2b Sh?m

CRFTD Showcase: Wide Awake

Medcraft, Kaiba, Bloumun

Ryan Spicer – Duckworthsound

October 25 — The Hydra – Jon Hopkins Curates, Printworks

Daniel Avery

Seefeel Presents ‘Quique’ (Live)

Kelly Lee Owens (DJ)

Jon Hopkins (DJ)

Kiasmos (DJ)

Lone

Nathan Fake (DJ)

Khotin (Live)

LNS

November 2 — Gou Talk, Printworks

Peggy Gou (3-hour set)

Octave One (Live)

HAAi

DMX Krew

Derrick May

Suzanne Kraft

DJ Richard

Deniro

Hiver

November 7 — Lock n Load Present, Printworks

Zedd

November 9 — Sulta Selects, Printworks

Denis Sulta

Gerd Janson

Skatebard

Eclair Fifi

Virginia

Special Guest TBA

Prins Thomas

Ryan Elliott

Jennifer Cardini

Leo Pol (Live)

Darwin

Manami

November 16 — 25 Years of Bugged Out!, Printworks

Dusky

Erol Alkan

Green Velvet

Holly Lester

Jay Carder

Jungle (DJ)

Modeselektor (DJ)

Raw Silk

Plus Headline Set TBA

Dusky (Acid House Set)

Erol Alkan (Bugged In set)

Raw Silk

Fall Forward

Plus 25 min sets x 25 Years: 2manydjs

Justin Robertson

Mylo

Simian Mobile Disco

More TBA

November 22 — Lock n Load Present, Printworks

Oliver Heldens

Plus many more TBA

November 23 — Crucast, Printworks

Crucast

Skepsis

Darkzy

Bru-C

Window Kid

LazCru

Mr Virgo

DJ Guv b2b Hedex

DJ Q b2b Jamie Duggan

Distress Signal (Kanine, K Motion, Simula)

Jungle Cakes Take Over ft: Ed Solo b2b Deekline b2b Benny Page b2b Serial Killaz – Hosted by Navigator

Royal T b2b Champion

Upgrade

Watch The Ride ft: DJ Randall b2b Dimantale w/ Special Guest

Problem Central (Logan D, Majistrate, Eksman, Evil B)

Darkzy (Dubstep Set)

You

Cajama

IndiKa

Meltout Crew

Sammy Virji (UKG Set)

Tsuki

Zero

November 30 — Afterlife, Printworks

Tale Of Us

Recondite

Pätrice Baumel Mathame

SRDV (Live)

Denis Horvat

Colyn

Kevin De Vries

VNTM (Live)

Ae:ther (Live)

Innellea (Live)

Fango

December 8 — Solid Grooves, Printworks

Lineups TBA

December 13 — La Discothèque, Printworks

Mr Scruff

Derrick Carter

Artwork

Fleetmac Wood

Crazy P Soundsystem

Greg Wilson

Norman Jay

Jaye Ward

Rachel Williams

Michelle Mannetti

December 14 — Circoloco, The Drumsheds

Lineup coming soon

December 14 — Anjunadeep, Printworks

Lineup coming soon

December 20 — Unleash Present, Printworks

Solomun (Four-hour set)

December 21 — The Hydra Presents, Printworks

Robert Hood

Marcel Dettmann b2b DJ Stingray

Dave Clarke

Vitalic (Live)

DJ Bone

Alienata

Levon Vincent

Shed Presents EQD (Live)

Laurel Halo

Skee Mask

Afrodeutsche

December 31 — New Year’s Eve, Printworks

Lineup coming soon

January 1 — New Year’s Day

Lineup coming soon

Upon the announcement of Magazine at the end of 2018, Richard Margree – CEO of the property and investment company behind the project – said: “Magazine London fits superbly with what we’re doing on Greenwich Peninsula – creating a new London underpinned by creativity, a community with culture and entertainment at its heart.”