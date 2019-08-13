First music act for new Magazine venue announced as part of Printworks’ “biggest season to date”

This year's party will kick off on September 28
Printworks has announced its upcoming season of events, which includes the first music show at London’s new Magazine venue.
Taking to the stage at the 3,000 capacity space in Greenwich will be Michael Bibi, house artist and Solid Grooves label boss. Bibi will perform his Isolate concept during an extended set on October 12, making his appearance the first music show to take place at the venue.
The date forms part of a full season of offerings from Magazine’s sister venues Printworks and The Drumsheds, with this year’s instalment being dubbed as “the biggest to date”.
Performing at the opening party on September 28 will be Amelie Lens, Nastia and Nicole Moudaber. With further performances taking place every weekend until the end of the year, the likes of Erol Alkan, Tale Of Us, Eclair Fifi, HAAi, Solomun, Omar-S, K-HAND, and Goldie will also appear.
North London’s The Drumsheds, which opened as part of Field Day 2019 this summer, will host an all-day event on December 14, before the season comes to a close with News Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day parties held at Printworks. The line-ups for these events are yet to be confirmed.
You can see a video announcement of the line-up so far above and full list below, with further names expected to join the bill over the coming weeks. Tickets are on sale from 11 am tomorrow (August 14) and will be available here.
September 28 — Printworks Opening Party
Amelie Lens
Nicole Maudouber
Nastia
Luigi Madonna
B.Traits
Sofia Kouresis
Milo Spykers
Farrago
Blasha & Allatt
Kiera Scuro
Øliver x faux naïf
October 4 — Printworks Presents
Hunee b2b Antal (Extended Set)
Motor City Drum Ensemble
Ceri
Special Guests TBA
Orpheu The Wizard
Kettama
Red Greg
Boddyhammer
TSHA
October 5 — 25 Years of Metalheadz, Printworks
Goldie b2b Doc Scott
Zinc
Fabio & Grooverider
Om Unit
Special Guest TBA
Dub Phizix & Strategy
Artificial Intelligence b2b Zero T
DJ Storm b2b Flight
Ant TC1 b2b Nymfo b2b DLR
Benny L
Grey Code b2b Phase
Randall
October 11 — Lock n Load Present
Don Diablo (Live)
October 12 — Magazine London
Michael Bibi Presents Isolate
Rossi
October 12 — The Hydra Presents: Outlier, Printworks
Bonobo (DJ)
Omar-S
Leon Vynehall
Mr Saturday Night
Nubya Garcia (DJ)
Clap! Clap! (Live)
Auntie Flo
Julio Victoria
Maryisonacid b2b Dauwd (African Acid is the Future)
Tash LC
October 13 — Patrick Topping Presents Trick, Printworks
Patrick Topping
Len Faki
Roman Flügel
Paul Woolford b2b Melé
K-HAND
Elliot Adamson
Prospa
Rebuke
Elliot Adamson
Nancy (Live)
Patrick Topping b2b Elliot Adamson
October 19 — 20 Years of Together, Printworks
Alison Wonderland
NGHTMRE
What So Not
Virtual Riot
Flux Pavilion
Carnage
Nina Las Vegas
Mastadon
Netsky
Relentless Showcase: Virus Syndicate
Atrip
Sikora b2b Baitz b2b Javax
ERPH Sjowcase: Hukae,
Nightmare & Oni,
Gurnzila b2b Poklypz,
Stinkahbell b2b Sh?m
CRFTD Showcase: Wide Awake
Medcraft, Kaiba, Bloumun
Ryan Spicer – Duckworthsound
October 25 — The Hydra – Jon Hopkins Curates, Printworks
Daniel Avery
Seefeel Presents ‘Quique’ (Live)
Kelly Lee Owens (DJ)
Jon Hopkins (DJ)
Kiasmos (DJ)
Lone
Nathan Fake (DJ)
Khotin (Live)
LNS
November 2 — Gou Talk, Printworks
Peggy Gou (3-hour set)
Octave One (Live)
HAAi
DMX Krew
Derrick May
Suzanne Kraft
DJ Richard
Deniro
Hiver
November 7 — Lock n Load Present, Printworks
Zedd
November 9 — Sulta Selects, Printworks
Denis Sulta
Gerd Janson
Skatebard
Eclair Fifi
Virginia
Special Guest TBA
Prins Thomas
Ryan Elliott
Jennifer Cardini
Leo Pol (Live)
Darwin
Manami
November 16 — 25 Years of Bugged Out!, Printworks
Dusky
Erol Alkan
Green Velvet
Holly Lester
Jay Carder
Jungle (DJ)
Modeselektor (DJ)
Raw Silk
Plus Headline Set TBA
Dusky (Acid House Set)
Erol Alkan (Bugged In set)
Raw Silk
Fall Forward
Plus 25 min sets x 25 Years: 2manydjs
Justin Robertson
Mylo
Simian Mobile Disco
More TBA
November 22 — Lock n Load Present, Printworks
Oliver Heldens
Plus many more TBA
November 23 — Crucast, Printworks
Crucast
Skepsis
Darkzy
Bru-C
Window Kid
LazCru
Mr Virgo
DJ Guv b2b Hedex
DJ Q b2b Jamie Duggan
Distress Signal (Kanine, K Motion, Simula)
Jungle Cakes Take Over ft: Ed Solo b2b Deekline b2b Benny Page b2b Serial Killaz – Hosted by Navigator
Royal T b2b Champion
Upgrade
Watch The Ride ft: DJ Randall b2b Dimantale w/ Special Guest
Problem Central (Logan D, Majistrate, Eksman, Evil B)
Darkzy (Dubstep Set)
You
Cajama
IndiKa
Meltout Crew
Sammy Virji (UKG Set)
Tsuki
Zero
November 30 — Afterlife, Printworks
Tale Of Us
Recondite
Pätrice Baumel Mathame
SRDV (Live)
Denis Horvat
Colyn
Kevin De Vries
VNTM (Live)
Ae:ther (Live)
Innellea (Live)
Fango
December 8 — Solid Grooves, Printworks
Lineups TBA
December 13 — La Discothèque, Printworks
Mr Scruff
Derrick Carter
Artwork
Fleetmac Wood
Crazy P Soundsystem
Greg Wilson
Norman Jay
Jaye Ward
Rachel Williams
Michelle Mannetti
December 14 — Circoloco, The Drumsheds
Lineup coming soon
December 14 — Anjunadeep, Printworks
Lineup coming soon
December 20 — Unleash Present, Printworks
Solomun (Four-hour set)
December 21 — The Hydra Presents, Printworks
Robert Hood
Marcel Dettmann b2b DJ Stingray
Dave Clarke
Vitalic (Live)
DJ Bone
Alienata
Levon Vincent
Shed Presents EQD (Live)
Laurel Halo
Skee Mask
Afrodeutsche
December 31 — New Year’s Eve, Printworks
Lineup coming soon
January 1 — New Year’s Day
Lineup coming soon
Upon the announcement of Magazine at the end of 2018, Richard Margree – CEO of the property and investment company behind the project – said: “Magazine London fits superbly with what we’re doing on Greenwich Peninsula – creating a new London underpinned by creativity, a community with culture and entertainment at its heart.”