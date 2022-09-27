Printworks bosses in talks to reopen venue after 2022 closure and area redevelopment

Printworks may not shut permanently after all – and could return to its current location in the future.

That’s the latest news about the nightclub and venue near Surrey Quays in London, which has been under threat of being turned into offices by Southwark Council as part of an area redevelopment plan.

In July the council approved plans to turn the venue into an office block despite a change.org petition being launched last October to protest the move. More than 11,000 people have since signed the petition.

The use of the former newspaper printing facility was only ever temporary and the plan for redevelopment has always been an imminent threat, however, it has proved to be a popular venue that many have argued is a vital asset to London’s nightlife.

In the five years since Printworks opened it has played host to dozens of leading electronic acts including The Chemical Brothers, Aphex Twin and Bicep. It’s also seen performances by rap stars including Skepta.

Now, the venue’s management, Broadwick Live, along with Printworks’ building owner British Land have issued an update in which they explain that this December may not mark Printworks’ permanent closure, as was reported previously.

A spokesperson for Broadwick Live Group said: “We’re delighted to confirm that in partnership with British Land we are in detailed talks about our return to the venue following the site’s redevelopment.

“While there is still a detailed planning process that needs to take place before we can

100 per cent confirm our return, we’re now further along in this process than we have been for some time.

“At this point, we can confirm that the venue will close at some point in the New Year, for a

number of years during a period of modernisation as planned. As a team we are committed

to preserving the essence of the iconic Press Halls and retaining the spirit of Printworks for our return.

“In the meantime, we have every intention of seeing out this chapter of Printworks, in its

current guise, in the best way possible as a salute to the legacy of the last five years.

“Thank you for your unwavering support. The backing of our community has been vital in

getting us to this point and is crucial to the future of Printworks London.”

Simeon Aldred, Director of Strategy at Broadwick Live said: “In this decisive moment for the future of one of London’s most loved venues, we are humbled and grateful for the support of our community and partners.

“We have been working hard on an elevated design which protects the raw and original nature of the Press Halls, which we are excited to reveal in due course. We will need your continued support as we enter the planning process with Southwark Council in the coming months.

“The cultural resonance and debate around the future of Printworks only comes to

demonstrate the importance of preserving authenticity and culture at the heart of our

neighbourhoods and urban redevelopments.”

Roger Madelin, joint Head of Canada Water at British Land said: “Over the past 6 years we have built a terrific relationship with Broadwick Live, and we very much look forward to being able to secure a long term future for culture, business and music with them at the Printworks.”

Last month London’s Night Czar Amy Lamé discussed the future of Printworks, saying that “all is not lost” with regards to its potential move away from its current location.

Lamé said in an interview with Mixmag that “there is hope that it still has a future”.

“The teams at Broadwick Live and British Land have done an incredible job turning the space into a major destination that attracts some of the biggest names in electronic music and visitors from all over the world,” she said.

“Despite it always being clear that it was a temporary space, the threat of its potential loss is no less raw to the tens of thousands who regularly enjoy a night out at Printworks.”

In August Printworks announced its autumn/winter season for 2022, with Bonobo, Daphni and Shygirl among the artists set to play.

The nightclub intends to hold a full programme of events from this month until December 17. It will close at the end of 2022 into the New Year period.

This year’s Printworks programme represents, the club said in a statement, “many spheres of music, from electronic, techno, hip-hop, disco, Afrobeats and much more, accompanied by the peerless sound and lighting production and audience experience that the community has come to expect from this legendary and celebrated space”.

Earlier this year, Broadwick Live, which has also managed The Drumsheds, announced plans for a new open-air events space in London.