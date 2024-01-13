Priscilla Presley marks first anniversary of Lisa Marie Presley’s death

Priscilla Presley has paid tribute to her daughter Lisa Marie Presley on the first anniversary of her death.

The singer-songwriter and daughter of Elvis Presley passed away exactly a year ago yesterday (January 12).

Taking to X, Priscilla wrote: “Today is a very solemn day. It’s been a year since your passing and not a day goes by where I don’t think about and miss you. Rest in peace Lisa. You are in the arms of your beloved father now. Only that … gives me comfort. Mom.”

Advertisement

Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54 after an emergency admission to the hospital. While her death was initially thought to be caused by cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office later confirmed that Presley died from a “sequelae of a small bowel obstruction”, or an intestinal obstruction that constricted blood supply to her digestive tract.

Today is a very solemn day. It’s been a year since your passing and not a day goes by where I don’t think about and miss you. Rest in peace, Lisa. You are in the arms of your beloved father now. Only that… gives me comfort. Mom ♥️ — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) January 12, 2024

Presley was born in 1968 as the only child to her parents Elvis and Priscilla, and was the sole heir to the Graceland estate, which she inherited in 1980. She went on to pursue her own music career, within which she released three studio albums, namely ‘To Whom It May Concern’ in 2003, ‘Now What’ in 2004, and ‘Storm And Grace’ in 2012. The former two albums peaked in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 album charts.

Her mother’s tribute comes after it was revealed her daughter’s memoir will be released later this year.

Presley had asked her daughter, Riley Keough, to help her complete the work before she passed. Presley left behind tapes onto which she recorded parts of the autobiography.

The memoir will comprehensively cover Presley’s life, from her years growing up in the Graceland estate, to her relationship with her father, and her relationships with Michael Jackson and Nicholas Cage.

Advertisement

The print edition of the yet-untitled memoir will be accompanied by the release of an audiobook version, which will be read by Keough and incorporate segments of Lisa Marie’s voice recordings.

In November, Variety uncovered emails revealing that Presley had attempted to convince director Sofia Coppola to revise the script of her latest film, Priscilla. Presley found the biopic, which stars Cailee Spaeney as the titular wife to Jacob Elordi’s Elvis, to portray her father as “a predator and manipulative”, adding that the script was “shockingly vengeful and contemptuous”, before begging the director to avoid further straining her relationship with her mother.

Earlier in January, Coppola spoke in an interview with NME about her approach to telling Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s story, stating that while she did not want to put Elvis on a pedestal, she did not mean to make him a villain either: “It definitely is looking at this mythic couple and showing his human side and I tried to approach it with sensitivity and not be judgmental. I never wanted him to be a villain.”