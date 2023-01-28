Priscilla Presley “truly overwhelmed” by support after Lisa Marie Presley’s death

Priscilla Presley has taken to Twitter to thank fans for their overwhelming support following the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

Lisa Marie Presley, the singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis, died at the age of 54 earlier this month following her sudden admission to hospital for a medical emergency.

A memorial service for the late singer took place on the front lawn of the Presley family’s Graceland home and museum in Memphis, Tennessee earlier this week (January 22). Following the service, Priscilla Presley thanked fans for their support.

“Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference,” she wrote.

Yesterday (January 27) Priscilla then added: “To YOU, I’m truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support.”

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss. Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is,” she continued.

During the memorial service, it was revealed that Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother shortly before her death.

A letter written by her daughter Riley Keough (and read by her husband Ben Smith-Petersen) remembered “how it felt to be loved by the most loving mother I’ve ever known” before revealing that Keogh had privately welcomed her first child. “I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me,” the letter continued.

“I have no idea how to put my mother into words. Truth is there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, my superhero. But mama was my icon, my role model,” said Priscilla at the memorial before she read ‘The Old Soul’, a Keough-written poem which touched on the death of Lisa Marie’s son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020, aged 27.

Alanis Morissette, Billy Corgan and Axl Rose were among those to pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley, during the late singer’s public memorial. Rose later revealed that Lisa Marie had asked him to perform ‘November Rain’ in the event of her death.

It was confirmed earlier this month that Lisa Marie will be buried at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, near her late father and son while her cause of death had been deferred, after a coroner requested further investigation.