Priscilla Presley’s son Navarone Garibaldi speaks out on fentanyl addiction: “My mum helped me – I was useless”

Priscilla Presley‘s son Navarone Garibaldi has opened up about his “unbearable” fentanyl addiction which he says nearly killed him, crediting his mother for helping him to get clean.

Garibaldi revealed he was spending $3,000 (£2,350) a month on fentanyl, which is 40 times more potent than heroin. His addiction began when unknowingly took it mixed with other recreational drugs.

“With heroin it would last about six to eight hours, but with fentanyl you have to do it every 45 minutes or else you start to get sick,” he told The Sun.

Going on to speak of his recovery he said: “My mum helped me, I was indisposed, I was useless. She helped me do everything.”

The Presley family has previously been affected by addiction in various forms. Priscilla Presley’s grandson Ben Keough – the son of Garibaldi’s late half-sister Lisa Marie and brother of actress Riley – took his own life in 2020 aged 27 after struggling with addiction. Cocaine and alcohol were found in his system, according to the results of his post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Elvis Presley was found to have 14 drugs in his system when he himself died in 1977 at the age of 42.

Lisa Marie Presley died in January 2023 aged 54 from a “sequelae of a small bowel obstruction” caused by weight loss surgery. She was found to have “therapeutic levels” of opioids in her system at the time of her death, according to a toxicology report, which included buprenorphine, a drug sometimes used to treat opioid addiction.

Priscilla Presley filed a legal challenge disputing the validity of daughter Lisa Marie‘s will, after it was reportedly altered in 2016 to remove Priscilla and a former business manager, Barry Siegel, as trustees. The “purported” amendment named Lisa Marie’s children Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough as “successor co-trustees of the trust” upon her death.

In June, it was confirmed that Riley Keough will be the sole trustee of the estate, and Priscilla will receive an undisclosed amount to drop any legal action against the will.

Meanwhile, Presley and Riley Keough’s settlement was approved by the courts in November. The settlement states that Priscilla can now be buried as close to Elvis Presley as possible at the Graceland estate when she dies, and that her son Navarone Garibaldi can participate in the memorial ceremony.