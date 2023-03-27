Australian band Private Function announce the “world’s first piss-filled” record

Punk outfit Private Function are releasing the world’s ever urine-filled vinyl.

Ahead of the release of their upcoming third album ‘370HSSV 0773H’ – out March 31 via their own Still On Top Records – the band took to Instagram to reveal that the “50 people who ordered the ‘Gold’ version of our new record” will be receiving “a liquid disc full of our piss”.

The Melbourne band kicked off the video with each member carrying containers with their urine. Chris Penney would go on to explain that the process involved them finding a “bacterial solution to kill the piss, otherwise it expands and could break open the records. I do love the idea of the records breaking open onto your shelves and covering all of your records in piss and I do hope that happens at least once.”

Due to the “long process of experimentation”, the band were not able to show off a physical copy as it is still being pressed. For the limited vinyl, Private Function are teaming up with Salty Dog Records, who helped facilitate the “mystery bag” vinyl of the band’s last record.

The urine-filled vinyl are expected to reach purchasers in “a month or so”. All 50 copies of the “gold” version of ‘370HSSV 0773H’ have been sold out.

‘370HSSV 0773H’ will be Private Function’s first album since the band parted ways with founding guitarist Joe Hansen in 2021 after allegations of misconduct were made against him. Two new permanent members were later introduced as Hansen’s replacement – Anthony Biancofiore and Lauren Hester.