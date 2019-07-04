Awesome

A fan of the The Prodigy has appeared to have changed a motorway sign to mark 25 years to the day since the release of the band’s seminal second album ‘Music For The Jilted Generation’.

The inventive and genre-bending ‘Music For The Jilted Generation’ was universally critically-acclaimed at the time of release, and would later become known as one of the best albums of the ’90s. It held the singles ‘One Love’, ‘No Good (Start the Dance)’, ‘Voodoo People’ and ‘Poison’.

In a video posted via the band’s official Twitter account, a hooded figure is seen editing a road sign that details directions to Braintree, Essex, where the group formed in 1990. The road name is altered to read “1994” in reference to the year when ‘Music for the Jilted Generation’ was released.

Next to the date is a print of a the band’s ant symbol and the caption that accompanies the video is “Respect to the jilted warriors”. It’s not clear who the person altering the road sign is.

The band’s frontman Keith Flint died back in March aged 49. Thousands of fans have signed a petition for a statue of Flint to be erected in Braintree. Another recent tribute came from Liam Gallagher, who dedicated ‘Champagne Supernova’ to the late musician during his Glastonbury set on Saturday (June 29).

Back in May, an inquest into Keith Flint’s cause of death returned an open verdict.

Thousands of fans lined the streets of Essex to pay tribute to the frontman during his funeral procession back in March. See footage below.

Before the conclusion of Flint’s inquest, the band shared a message to fans encouraging them to seek help if troubled by mental health.

“It has been a tough time for everyone over the last few weeks since Keef’s passing,” the band wrote on Instagram. “If you are struggling with depression, addiction or the impact of suicide, please do not suffer in silence.

They added: “The Prodigy fully support the campaign to improve mental health for all and give it the respect it deserves.”