Keith Flint’s personal possessions to be sold at auction to settle debts

They include his MTV Awards and his custom-made bed.
Personal items belonging to the late Keith Flint will be sold at auction – including his MTV Awards, his custom-made bed, motorcycle leathers and nose piercing.
The Prodigy frontman was found dead at his Essex home in March this year at the age of 49. Now, Flint’s possessions have been divided into more than 170 lots and will go under the hammer in Cambridge to help settle the outstanding costs of his estate.
As well as reflecting Flint’s musical career, the items also show his wider interests too – including his love of motocross sport and art. Other items up for auction include an archive of recordings and artwork from Flint’s solo projects, after he worked under the Flint and Clever Brains Fryin’ moniker.
The items will be sold at auction at Cheffins in Cambridge on November 7 at 6pm. Several viewings will take place ahead of the sale, with the first occurring on November 3.
Auctioneer Martin Millard said: “The items highlight the difference between Keith’s stage persona and his private life. Valuing items with such provenance is almost impossible, and therefore we will not be publishing any pre-sale estimates, but expect there to be lots to cater to most budgets.”
It comes after The Prodigy paid tribute to Flint on what would have been his 50th birthday last month.
Marking Flint’s first birthday since his passing, the dance pioneers wrote on Twitter: “Happy birthday Flinty, not a single day passes u aren’t in our thoughts, we miss you brother , Raise the roof wherever u are muthafukka!”
They signed off the post with the initials “L & M”, those of Flint’s bandmates Liam Howlett and Maxim. The pair also accompanied it with several photos of Flint throughout his career.
In August, The Prodigy also confirmed their return to the studio for the first time since Flint’s death. In a photo shared on the band’s official Twitter page, Liam Howlett can be seen adjusting the settings on a piece of equipment.
“Back in the studio making noise,” they captioned the image. “brand new Prodigy tunes are gonna roll , boooom #theprodigy #weliveforthebeats #weliveforever #cantstoptherock”.