Keith Flint’s personal possessions to be sold at auction to settle debts

The items will be sold at auction at Cheffins in Cambridge on November 7 at 6pm. Several viewings will take place ahead of the sale, with the first occurring on November 3.

Auctioneer Martin Millard said: “The items highlight the difference between Keith’s stage persona and his private life. Valuing items with such provenance is almost impossible, and therefore we will not be publishing any pre-sale estimates, but expect there to be lots to cater to most budgets.”

It comes after The Prodigy paid tribute to Flint on what would have been his 50th birthday last month.