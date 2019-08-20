The Prodigy share studio photo and promise “new tunes are gonna roll”

It's the first known session since the death of frontman Keith Flint

The Prodigy have shared a photo from the studio from what are the first known sessions since Keith Flint’s death.

The band’s frontman was found dead in his Essex home in March. At an inquest into his death, the coroner said there was not enough evidence to return a verdict of suicide or accident.

In a photo shared on the band’s official Twitter page, Liam Hewlett can be seen adjusting the settings on a piece of equipment. “Back in the studio making noise,” they captioned the image. “brand new Prodigy tunes are gonna roll , boooom #theprodigy #weliveforthebeats #weliveforever #cantstoptherock”.

Fans expressed their excitement below the photo. “Great news, just what Keith would want,” wrote one. Another added: “OH MY GOD THIS MAKES ME SO HAPPY.”

“It’s good to see you guys are back rocking, but the music/band won’t be the same without Keith :(,” commented another.

It is currently unclear whether Flint will feature posthumously on any new Prodigy releases.

Following their bandmate’s death, the remaining members of the group shared a message with their fans, encouraging them to seek help if they too were suffering from mental health issues. “It has been a tough time for everyone over the last few weeks since Keef’s passing,” the band wrote on Instagram. “If you are struggling with depression, addiction or the impact of suicide, please do not suffer in silence.”

Meanwhile, Prodigy fans altered Braintree motorway signs last month to mark the 25th anniversary of ‘Music For The Jilted Generation’.

For help and advice on mental health issues, check out the below organisations: