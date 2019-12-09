The Prodigy’s ‘Voodoo People’ gets the cover treatment from nine-year-old viral drum sensation

Nandi Bushell, the nine-year-old drummer who went viral for her cover of Nirvana’s ‘In Bloom’, has now turned her hand to The Prodigy‘s ‘Voodoo People’.

Bushell shared a clip of herself taking on the drum part to the 1994 ‘Music for the Jilted Generation’ single earlier this weekend (December 8).

Channeling her inner raver, the young musician is seen smashing the cymbals while screwing up her face as she gets into her groove.

“My first attempt at Hardcore Techo Breakbeats!” Bushell captioned her video. “Voodoo People! This was a lot of fun to jam to! The Prodigy wow!!! What an amazing band, definitely going to jam to more of their songs!”

Watch the clip below:

A few weeks back she also shared a cover of Jimi Hendrix‘s ‘Purple Haze’. Besides drumming she also strapped on a guitar and strummed a few chords before switching to her preferred instrument.

“I LOVE JIMMY HENDRIX!!! We had a lot of fun making this cover of ‘Purple Haze’. My brother Thomas was awesome too. Jimmy Hendrix and Mitch Mitchell ROCK!,” she tweeted, before realising she had spelt the rocker’s name incorrectly and added a further tweet. “Sorry, I mean JIMI.”

Sorry, I mean JIMI ❤️🙏🏽 — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) November 24, 2019

Bushell also shows off her drum skills in the recent Argos Christmas advert. She’s also performed with Lenny Kravitz and hung out with Questlove.

Back in September, Bushell uploaded her take on Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ and has also covered the likes of Billie Eilish, Rage Against The Machine, Prince, The Police, and System Of A Down on her channel.

Meanwhile, The Prodigy have shared a photo from the studio from what are the first known sessions since Keith Flint’s death.

In a photo shared on the band’s official Twitter page, Liam Howlett can be seen adjusting the settings on a piece of equipment. “Back in the studio making noise,” they captioned the image. “brand new Prodigy tunes are gonna roll , boooom #theprodigy #weliveforthebeats #weliveforever #cantstoptherock”.