‘Produce X 101’ winners debut as X1 with anthemic single ‘Flash’

Their ‘Quantum Leap’ EP is out now

Make way for a new K-pop boyband: X1 have made their highly anticipated debut with ‘Flash’.

The dance-pop track, which features dramatic dubstep breakdowns and an anthemic chorus, was released alongside an energetic video. In the clip, the 11-member group break out their synchronised choreography on futuristic, neon-lit sets as strobe lights form the letter “X” behind them. The visual was directed by South Korean production company Rigend Film, which were also behind Seventeen’s video for ‘Hit’. Watch the video for ‘Flash’ below.

X1 were formed just over a month ago through Produce X 101, the fourth season of the South Korean Produce reality TV series. The group features members who previously made their industry debut as part of other boybands: leader Seungwoo was part of Victon, Seoungyoun was in UNIQ and Wooseok got his start in UP10TION.

‘Flash’ leads the boyband’s debut EP, ‘Quantum Leap’, which arrived yesterday (August 28). The six-track project includes renditions of ‘U Got It’ and ‘Move’, which were originally featured on Produce X 101. The physical edition of the record also features a bonus song titled ‘X1-MA’.

Besides X1, the Produce franchise has assembled popular acts such as I.O.I, Wanna One and IZ*ONE. I.O.I are set to make their long-awaited reunion this October. The series has also made its way beyond South Korea, with the Chinese edition well into its second season and a Japanese version in the works.