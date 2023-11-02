Producer of FIFTY FIFTY’s ‘Cupid’ reportedly sues the girl group’s agency, Attrakt

The producer behind FIFTY FIFTY‘s viral hit song ‘Cupid’ has reportedly sued the K-pop girl group’s agency, Attrakt.

Ahn Sung-il, who co-wrote and -produced FIFTY FIFTY’s ‘Cupid’ under his pen name SIAHN, has reportedly sued Oscar Chun, the CEO of Attrakt, for defamation, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

Yoon & Yang, the law firm representing Ahn, claimed in a statement to Korea JoongAng Daily that Chun has “continuously made defamatory allegations without evidence against Ahn Sung-il […] through various media outlets since the dispute”.

Korea JoongAng Daily also reports that Ahn might “file additional complaints against Chun for false accusation and obstruction of business”, citing representatives of the producer.

Chun has yet to respond publicly to the lawsuit at time of writing. NME has reached out for comment.

Notably, Ahn and Chun have been involved in a highly publicised dispute over the girl group and the copyright of their hit song ‘Cupid’ since June 2023.

At the time, Attrakt had filed a criminal complaint against Ahn, claiming that the producer had “delayed the handover of its data [to Attrakt], deleted the company mail account and other data regarding the project”, among other allegations.

Meanwhile, Attrakt recently terminated the contracts of FIFTY FIFTY members Aran, Sio and Saena, claiming that the trio had “show[n] o sign of remorse for violating their contract”. Prior to the move, fourth member Keena had dropped her lawsuit against the K-pop agency and returned to the label.

Attrakt has since announced that the girl group will be “reorganised” following the lawsuits, with Keena set to attend the 2023 Billboard Music Awards later this month to represent the K-pop act.

FIFTY FIFTY skyrocketed to fame earlier this year, thanks to the viral success of their single ‘Cupid’. The song has since become the long-gest charting song by a K-pop girl group on the Hot 100, besting a record previously held by BLACKPINK.