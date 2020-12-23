The producer of David Bowie‘s famous introduction to the 1982 adaptation of The Snowman has shared the heartwarming story behind the iconic scarf from the scene.

Channel 4’s 1982 adaptation of the Raymond Briggs story opens with Bowie introducing viewers to the surreal story in which a snowman comes to life.

The story of the scarf was told after Bowie’s son Duncan Jones tweeted a photo of himself wearing the legendary piece of memorabilia today (December 23) after finding it in storage.

Went looking for sock monkeys in the storage boxes and FOUND THE SCARF!!! YAY! pic.twitter.com/1pcdPqcD5U — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) December 23, 2020

Advertisement

Replies to the tweet included a thread from Brian Harding, who produced Bowie’s introduction for the film.

“Hi Duncan! I am Brian Harding, who produced the filming of your father’s introduction to The Snowman,” he tweeted. “You may not remember the history. The Scarf was knitted by the lady in the accounts department of TVC, the production company who made the animation.

“She came onto the set and presented it to David. When filming was over, David asked very politely if he could keep the scarf to give to his son, Zowie.”

Advertisement

The story continued: “This was the only fee he charged for the filming and I believe he offered his services for personal reasons.

“He was charming throughout and totally professional. I am glad that the scarf found its way to the destination he intended: from the dude to another dude.”

Hi Duncan! I am Brian Harding, who produced the filming of your father’s introduction to The Snowman. You may not remember the history. The Scarf was knitted by the lady in the accounts department of TVC, the production company who made the animation. — brian harding (@tarsigercyan) December 23, 2020

He was charming throughout and totally professional. I am glad that the scarf found its way to the destination he intended: from the dude to another dude. — brian harding (@tarsigercyan) December 23, 2020

In other David Bowie news, the late star’s ‘Lazarus’ musical is set to be streamed online next month.

The Michael C Hall-starring show, inspired by Walter Tevis’ novel The Man Who Fell to Earth (1963), was penned by Bowie alongside Enda Walsh.

On January 8, 2021, when Bowie would have turned 74 and marking the fifth anniversary of his death, fans will be able to watch the UK premiere of a filmed version of the performance online.

The five-year anniversary of Bowie’s death is also set to be marked with a special BBC Radio series, Bowie Five Years On. The run of tribute programmes will begin on January 8, 2021.

On that same date, Yungblud, Anna Calvi, Duran Duran and more will honour Bowie’s life and legacy during a one-off live-streamed event, A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!.