Producer suing Phoebe Bridgers for defamation shares hundreds of texts in £2.8million suit

Chris Nelson, owner of Sound Space studio, has amended his £2.8million defamation lawsuit against Phoebe Bridgers to include hundreds of text messages the pair shared.

Nelson claims the singer falsely accused him of abusive behaviour in October last year and is now seeking $3.8million (£2.8million) in damages. He claims Bridgers “intentionally used her high-profile public platform on Instagram to publish false and defamatory statements” about Nelson “in order to destroy his reputation”.

Despite the fact Nelson has still not actually served Bridgers with the lawsuit, he has amended it to include a series of text message conversations he had with the singer between 2016 and 2020 according to Rolling Stone.

In a statement, Nelson said he believes the messages “prove that everything Phoebe said about me was false.”

As People previously reported, the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claimed that Nelson and his then-girlfriend Emily Bannon “began having consensual sexual encounters” with Bridgers in 2018. According to Nelson, he and Bannon broke up in the fall of 2019, but Bridgers and Bannon continued their relationship.

According to the suit, Nelson is accusing Bridgers of joining in with Bannon’s “revenge plot” against him, because she allegedly shared Bannon’s Instagram story “I stand in Solidarity with those coming forward with allegations against Chris Nelson” alongside the message that she “witnessed and can personally verify much of the abuse (grooming, stealing, violence) perpetrated by Chris Nelson.”

“For anyone who knows him, is considering working with him, or wants to know more, there is an articulate and mind-blowing account on @emilybannon’s page as a highlight. TRIGGER WARNING for basically everything triggering,” Bridgers’ post allegedly continued.

According to Nelson, by providing his text history with Bridgers, he aims to show that their relationship was and remained amicable even after his breakup with Bannon at the end of 2019. However, the messages also reveal that Bridgers hasn’t text Nelson since 2020.

Nelson filed a similar lawsuit against Bannon in December last year, also accusing her of defamation.

NME have contacted Bridgers for comment. A case management conference has been set for February 25, 2022.

Nelson also filed a lawsuit against musician, actress and director Noël Wells, saying that she told an artist manager with whom Nelson had a working relationship that he had committed “an ‘incredibly predatory move on [her]’” and exhibited “incredibly predatory behavior… toward young females including young female musicians”.

In her response to Nelson’s lawsuit, Wells stated that the First Amendment protected her right to warn New York indie band Big Thief against working with him. According to Rolling Stone, Wells and her lawyer have asked a Los Angeles County judge to dismiss Nelson’s lawsuit at an upcoming hearing. The next hearing in that case is set for January 5, 2022.