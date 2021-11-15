Professor Green announces ‘At Your Inconvenience’ 10 year anniversary UK tour

Professor Green has announced a 10 year anniversary tour of his landmark album ‘At Your Inconvenience’.

The rapper – real name Stephen Manderson – will hit the road for five UK dates in 2022 kicking off at London’s O2 Shepherds Bush Empire on March 8 before wrapping up at Glasgow SWG3 on March 13.

Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday (November 19) from 9am and can be purchased here.

‘At Your Inconvenience’ was released on October 28, 2011 and featured his Number One hit ‘Read All About It’, featuring Emeli Sande. The album went on to sell over 100,000 copies.

Professor Green will play the following dates:

MARCH

8 – London, O2 Shepherds Bush

9 – Nottingham, Rock City

10 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

12 – Manchester, Albert Hall

13 – Glasgow, SWG3

Meanwhile, the rapper recently spoke of how he no longer feels the “pressure” he did early in his career, saying that at 37 years old he now has “the freedom I always craved”.

“I’m not chasing anything or pinning happiness on anything,” he said. “I’m very content.”

“For someone who works a hell of a lot in and around mental health advocacy, I talk a really good game about taking care of myself,” he added.

“I’m only now putting into practice that it’s good to stop and take stock.

“It doesn’t mean you’re not going to get another opportunity if you say no to another tour. It means you might have a break which will inspire creativity and give you room to write records.”

Back in 2019, the rapper cancelled a UK tour after he fractured his neck having experienced a fall brought on by a seizure.

Detailing the incident in a trio of Instagram posts at the time, the London artist explained: “Depending on how you look at this fall I was extremely lucky.

“I fractured vertebrae in my neck and subsequently had to cancel my tour that was due to start today.”