Professor Green announces new dates for ‘At Your Inconvenience’ 10th anniversary tour

Professor Green has announced the rescheduled dates for his ‘At Your Inconvenience’ 10th anniversary tour – tickets will be available here.

The London rapper – real name Stephen Manderson – was originally set to take his 2011 second album on the road in March 2022, before those gigs were pushed back to last September.

As Stereoboard notes, the special concerts were then postponed once again. Now, it’s been confirmed that Pro Green will embark on the delayed ‘At Your Inconvenience’ UK tour this spring.

The stint will kick off at Rock City in Nottingham on April 22 ahead of further shows in Glasgow (April 23), Manchester (25) and Birmingham (26).

Professor Green is due to close the tour with a headline performance at the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire in west London on April 27.

Tickets purchased for the postponed shows remain valid for their corresponding new dates. You can find any remaining tickets here, and see the full itinerary below.

APRIL

22 – Rock City, Nottingham

23 – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow

25 – Albert Hall, Manchester

26 –O2 Institute, Birmingham

27 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

Last year saw Professor Green take aim at the then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a single called ‘Dance Like A Tory’.

In May 2022, Manderson said he had “lost more than £600,000” in endorsements after he was attacked at his home in 2013.

He was asked to confirm if he meant the money literally “vanished overnight”, to which he replied: “Yes. The money was going to pay for the renovation of my house.”