The Prof returns after breaking his neck

Professor Green has announced details of a new UK tour and has released new single ‘Matters Of The Heart’ – which you can listen to below.

‘Matters Of The Heart’ was produced by Eddie Jenkins and Everyone You Know, and is the first track taken from Green’s upcoming EP ‘M.O.T.H’, which is set for release in September.

The song follows on from last year’s ‘Photographs’ which featured RagnBone Man and saw Green call on the UK government to have a ‘National Grief Awareness Day’.

The release comes just months after Green fractured his neck following a seizure. The London rapper, real name Stephen Manderson, was due to start a UK tour in Cardiff in February, but was forced to cancel all of his scheduled live dates following the injury.

Now, Professor Green will tour the UK this November in support of his ‘M.O.T.H’ EP. Tickets will go on sale at 10am on August 2 with pre-sales available on July 31, also from 10 am. You can see the full list of dates below.

Professor Green November tour dates

16 – O2 Academy, Oxford

17 – Concorde 2, Brighton

18 – Waterfront, Norwich

19 – The Leadmill, Sheffield

21 –  O2 Institute, Birmingham

22 –  University Student Union, Newcastle

23 –  University Stylus, Leeds

24 –  SWG3, Glasgow

26 - SWX, Bristol

27 –  O2 Ritz, Manchester

28 – The Forum, London UK