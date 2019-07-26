The Prof returns after breaking his neck
Professor Green has announced details of a new UK tour and has released new single ‘Matters Of The Heart’ – which you can listen to below.
‘Matters Of The Heart’ was produced by Eddie Jenkins and Everyone You Know, and is the first track taken from Green’s upcoming EP ‘M.O.T.H’, which is set for release in September.
The song follows on from last year’s ‘Photographs’ which featured RagnBone Man and saw Green call on the UK government to have a ‘National Grief Awareness Day’.
The release comes just months after Green fractured his neck following a seizure. The London rapper, real name Stephen Manderson, was due to start a UK tour in Cardiff in February, but was forced to cancel all of his scheduled live dates following the injury.
Now, Professor Green will tour the UK this November in support of his ‘M.O.T.H’ EP. Tickets will go on sale at 10am on August 2 with pre-sales available on July 31, also from 10 am. You can see the full list of dates below.
Last year, Green launched a petition for the British Government to recognise ‘National Grief Awareness Day’. In the petition to Tory MP Matthew Hancock, then Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, the rapper noted that a similar day already exists in the US.
Speaking at the time, Green said: “I’ve been speaking a lot about grief lately – the grief of losing my dad and my nan. The thing about grieving is, it never stops. It’s something you learn is part of life once you’ve encountered death.”
He continued: “I find it hard to believe we have had no other way of connecting our experiences of grief, no day on which we can celebrate the lives of those we mourn to remind us it’s okay to grieve, to stop us internalising our grief and sweeping it under the carpet until it manifests in a far more ugly way.”