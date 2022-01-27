Professor Green takes aim at Boris Johnson with new single ‘Dance Like A Tory’

Professor Green has taken aim at Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his new single ‘Dance Like A Tory’ – listen below.

The London rapper – real name Stephen Manderson – released the satirical song today (January 27) in response to the recent parties scandal that’s engulfed Downing Street and led to calls for Johnson to resign.

‘Dance Like A Tory’ is described as “a playful prod at the privileged politicians who believed that they’re too important to follow the very rules that they made”. It arrives with a tongue-in-cheek video in which Pro Green takes on the role of Johnson at a coronavirus press conference.

“It’s popping off on Downing Street / My favourite restaurant just closed down / The doors to 338 are closed / While Number 10 gets down,” Green raps in the single. “Ain’t a party, it’s a work event.”

He adds: “Nobody cared about care homes, they should’ve all been in their homes / Instead they were all ‘round Boris’, all getting down with their Doris.”

Announcing the release of the song on social media, Professor Green wrote: “Happy belated birthday, Boris.” You can see that post below.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the PM attended a “bring your own booze” garden party at Number 10 in May 2020; social gatherings were prohibited at the time under COVID-enforced restrictions. Johnson has since admitted that he was there, but maintains it was a “work event”.

Reports then emerged this week that the PM’s wife, Carrie Johnson, held a surprise birthday party for Johnson in the Cabinet Room of 10 Downing Street on June 19, 2020 (via ITV News). It’s said that up to 30 guests attended.

Sue Gray, the Second Permanent Secretary in the Cabinet Office, is due to release the results of her inquiry into whether the gatherings breached COVID protocols later today. The findings are expected to be released to the public in full.

Last week saw artist Tracey Emin demand that her ‘More Passion’ light piece be removed from 10 Downing Street amid the ongoing scandal. “This current situation is shameful,” she wrote on social media.

Cassetteboy referenced the recent allegations against the government in a new parody video, ‘Rage Against The Party Machine’.