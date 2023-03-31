Professor Green teams up with K-Koke on the braggadocious ‘POPSHXT’

Professor Green has released new single ‘POPSHXT’ – featuring UK rap star K Koke. Check it out below.

The single is Green’s first release since last year’s ‘Dance Like A Tory’, aimed at Boris Johnson, and the titular track of Green’s next EP.

Produced by Greatness Jones (Giggs, Avelino), the two London rappers riff off one another back-to-back with typical rap braggadocio.

In the minute-long snippet he posted to TikTok, Green starts off the song: “This is my ignorant, nonchalant shit / Came up off that street shit, made it off that pop shit”.

Talking about his EP and being in the studio, Green said: “I did what I always do and go with whatever felt right in that moment.”

“[The new] music bangs, really bangs,” he explained. “I’m not soundtracking any cunt’s depression [because] England is depressing. My music is not.”

The EP ‘POPSHXT’ is set to be released in the spring and the Hackney rapper’s first EP since 2019’s ‘M.O.T.H’. Green hasn’t released an album since 2014’s ‘Growing Up In Public’.

‘POPSHXT’ will be the 39-year-old’s first release with his new independent label partner Cooking Vinyl.

“No more unfair contract terms or major label shenanigans,” he said about the deal. “No more major label bureaucracy and red tape, just enthusiasm and aligning values.”

He continued: “To join a label so renowned, offering me the freedom to release music at the momentum I’ve been itching to tickles me in all the right places.”

Last year, Professor Green recovered from an arduous series of surgical operations. Now, he is happy that his “health is great, head is great, energy is great” and that he can go on a nationwide headline 2023 Tour this Spring.

His UK tour is in celebration of the 10th anniversary of his sophomore album ‘At Your Inconvenience’. It will start on April 22 in Nottingham and ends in London on April 27. You can see the dates below and get tickets here.

APRIL

22 – Rock City, Nottingham

23 – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow

25 – Albert Hall, Manchester

26 –O2 Institute, Birmingham

27 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London