Promoter AEG apologises over Sleep Token US tour pre-sale chaos: “To put it simply, we failed”

Promoter AEG has issued an apology to Sleep Token fans who were unable to get tickets to the masked band’s upcoming US tour following a technical error.

Fans who had signed up for pre-sale codes for the band’s ‘Teeth Of God’ tour didn’t receive them until 24 hours after the general sale had started, leading to thousands of people missing out on tickets despite signing up in advance. The fiasco, leading to a flurry of complaints on social media, led to AEG to reach out and apologise.

“As a Sleep Token fan who took the time to register early for access to tickets, we know how committed you are to the band,” the email to the affected fans reads. “That’s something we don’t take lightly, and knowing that, we tried to provide you with early access to the presale as a reward for your loyalty.

“While our intentions were good, to put it simply: we failed. Our emails and sale codes were sent on time yet delivered to you late. And while there are many reasons for that, there’s no excuse. We let Sleep Token and you down. Since discovering the malfunctions, we have worked to provide codes to every fan that has contacted us.

“We value our fans and our artists and will continue to work to create the elevated experience you all expect and deserve. We are so very sorry we let you down.”

Sleep Token had also said on their social media channels that “so called ‘bot/scalper’ purchases are being identified and cancelled, before being redistributed for genuine followers to procure.”

The band will be heading out on tour in the spring with Empire State Bastard – you can find any remaining tickets here.

Sleep Token’s ‘The Teeth of God’ tour dates are:

APRIL:

27 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Sick New World

30 – Phoenix, Arizona – Arizona Financial Theatre

MAY:

01 – Albuquerque, New Mexico – Revel

03 – Austin, Texas – H-E-B- Center at Cedar Park

04 – Dallas, TX – Toyota Music Factory

06 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

07 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

08 – Asheville, NC – Exploreasheville.com Arena

10 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

12 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

14 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

15 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

16 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

18 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

22 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall

24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music at Fenway

25 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

27 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

28 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

A new release cycle had been suggested by the band as far back as their sold-out concert in December at London’s OVO Arena Wembley, where they donned new masks in light of what they called “a new era”. They have also been announced to support Bring Me The Horizon on their upcoming Australian tour in April.

Earlier this month, Sleep Token alarmed fans when they deleted their Instagram posts following news that bassist III’s personal information had been leaked onto the internet, with the perpetrator finding and revealing their birth certificate.