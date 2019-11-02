Prophets of Rage disband following news of Rage Against the Machine reunion

"It was fun while it lasted and I hope we left a big impression"

Rock/rap supergroup Prophets of Rage have announced their split in the wake of the news that Rage Against the Machine will be reuniting.

The group, which consisted of Rage Against the Machine members Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk, as well as Public Enemy’s Chuck D and DJ Lord and Cypress Hill’s B-Real, will be disbanding following yesterday’s (November 1) surprise news that RATM are going to be reuniting for a series of shows in 2020.

Sharing the news on Instagram, B-Real said: “I want to say thank you to the fans that supported Prophets of Rage for the time we’ve been rocking together. It’s been an honor to rock stages and people of all ages with these guys. It’s been a great time and great memories in a short time.”

He continued: “Rockin along side of Chuck and Tom has been amazing to say the least. It was fun while it lasted and I hope we left a big impression and that the music has been a source of inspiration for those that needed it. That was the purpose we got together. So I say to y’all stay informed, stay engaged and fight the good fight.”

See B-Real’s post below:

Chuck D also took to social media to share a message about the split and how Prophets of Rage was an “honorable truth mission in the hours of chaos.”

“It was about doing something greater than self. 2020 keeping Zack de la Rocha spot warm for RATM and powering a statement for 1000 days was a honorable truth mission in the hours of chaos from the jump… And so the bands rock on…. Let’s go.”

Meanwhile, Prophets of Rage released powerful new song ‘Pop Goes the Weapon’ in September, along with a music video that features a comprehensive list of all of America’s mass shootings that have taken place in 2019.

After the thunderous chords and menacing lyrics come to a screeching halt, the video ends with the names of those who lost their lives recently in Gilroy, California, El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio silently scrolling by.

In August, Prophets of Rage treated their fans in Athens, Greece to a performance of ‘Cochise’ by Audioslave in honour of the late Chris Cornell.