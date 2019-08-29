Gone but not forgotten

On Tuesday (August 27), Prophets of Rage treated their fans in Athens, Greece to a performance of ‘Cochise’ by Audioslave in honour of the late Chris Cornell.

The rap-rock supergroup’s Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk had co-written the 2002 song with the late musician when they were all members of Audioslave. “If you know the words, sing along, because you’re his voice now,” Morello told the crowd before kicking off the song, as SPIN reports. “If you don’t know the words, just rock the fuck out in his memory.”

A spotlight shone on the microphone stand as the group – which also includes rappers Chuck D and B-Real – ran through the song. Watch fan-shot footage of the instrumental cover below:

Morello later commemorated the concert and tribute on Instagram, recalling when Rage Against The Machine played to “one of the craziest and most memorable crowds ever in Athens”.

“Tonight’s Prophets of Rage crowd might have topped it,” he wrote. “The crazy bonfires, the militant comrades, the stunning aftershow view and the emotional Chris Cornell ‘Cochise’ tribute with spotlight on empty mic were highlights for me.”

Morello recently covered another Audioslave song in memory of Cornell, who took his own life in 2017. At Sonic Temple Music + Arts Festival in May, the guitarist invited System of a Down’s Serj Tankian onstage for a rendition of Audioslave’s ‘Like a Stone’.

Prophets of Rage released their debut album in 2017, and are expected to release a new record soon. “We’re constantly trying to work on more songs to get out. We’re not sure how we’re gonna release it yet,” Wilk told NME at Mad Cool Festival in July. “We just have to stay creative and keep coming up with stuff.”