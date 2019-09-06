Prophets of Rage list all of America’s 2019 mass shootings in ‘Pop Goes the Weapon’ video

Both powerful and disturbing, it shines a light on America's never-ending gun violence epidemic

Prophets of Rage have released powerful new song ‘Pop Goes the Weapon’ along with a music video that features a comprehensive list of all of America’s mass shootings that have taken place in 2019.

The latest set of visuals to come from the rock supergroup made up of Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, Brad Wilk, Chuck D, B-Real and DJ Lord features a list of America’s 2019’s mass shootings (so far), including the date, location and number of those killed and injured.

After the thunderous chords and menacing lyrics come to a screeching halt, the video ends with the names of those who lost their lives recently in Gilroy, California, El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio silently scrolling by.

“’Pop Goes the Weapon’ reflects the ongoing gun violence happening in America,” explained B-Real. “Guns are both the subject of religious worship and huge profits in the United States,” Morello added. “Combined with emboldened white nationalism, the recent epidemic of massacres is little surprise. ’Pop Goes the Weapon’ channels our ‘thoughts & prayers’ through Marshall stacks & microphones.”

Watch the video for ‘Pop Goes the Weapon’ below:

Meanwhile, last month, Prophets of Rage treated their fans in Athens, Greece to a performance of ‘Cochise’ by Audioslave in honour of the late Chris Cornell.

The rap-rock supergroup’s Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk had co-written the 2002 song with the late musician when they were all members of Audioslave. “If you know the words, sing along, because you’re his voice now,” Morello told the crowd before kicking off the song.