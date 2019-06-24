Rap rock supergroup Prophets Of Rage return with new single ‘Made With Hate’

“As with many songs ‘Made With Hate’ was formed out of a conversation amongst ourselves about the level of passion fuel it takes to create, especially when attacking something of Hate,” said Public Enemy figurehead Chuck D.

“You must create the energy to hate ‘Hate’. To have Peace you have to despise Hatred with a passion for Peace and attack it. You can’t have hate take over anything especially history, so you have to fuel yourself to attack in thought word and deed with equal passion.”

It’s the first new music from the band since last summer’s single ‘Heart Afire’. The band released their self-titled debut LP in 2017, and are currently writing and recording its follow-up, due for release next year.