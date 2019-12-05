Prosecutors recommend reduced sentence for Tekashi 6ix9ine

Prosecutors in the case against Tekashi 6ix9ine have officially recommended that the rapper receives a reduced sentence.

The rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez, is due to be sentenced on December 18 for his alleged part in racketeering and firearms charges with the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

The rapper was due to be sentenced on January 24, 2020 but the judge recently accepted a motion to bump up the original date and will now determine the rapper’s fate on December 18, 2019.

Whilst the charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 47 years, Hernandez has testified against alleged members of the gang meaning there is a strong likelihood of his sentence being reduced.

Now, one of the prosecutors in the case, United States Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman, submitted a letter to the judge in the case recommending that the rapper’s sentence be reduced accordingly.

The letter, which has been read by Pitchfork, reportedly read: “Hernandez provided the Government with critical insight into the structure and organization of Nine Trey, identified the gang’s key players, and described acts of violence that he personally witnessed or that he heard about from other Nine Trey members.”

Hernandez is also praised by the prosecutors for assisting them in obtaining “timely convictions for all defendants” but admitted that his actions have placed him and his family in danger. “Hernandez testified in the face of threats of safety to him and his family,” he wrote.

Earlier this week, a retrial was also sought for Anthony ‘Harv’ Ellison, one of the men convicted of kidnapping and robbing Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Snoop Dogg recently trolled Tekashi again after the rapper testified against two members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang to reduce his own sentence.

In September, Snoop branded 6ix9ine a “snitch” for testifying against Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack.

Last month, Snoop took to Instagram to share a mock MAGA cap changing the slogan from “make America great again” to “make snitches get stitches again”.