Judas Priest‘s ‘Breaking The Law’ is being played over stolen police radios by protesters in New York, according to reports.

Protests have been taking place across the world following the death of George Floyd, an African American man who was killed in Minneapolis when a white police officer knelt on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest.

A number of well-known people in the world of music and entertainment have since spoken out and given support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Advertisement

According to the Twitter account US Protests: News & Updates, protesters in New York have been stealing radios from the NYPD for three straight nights. Last night (June 5), ‘Breaking the Law’ could be heard playing across an NYPD radio frequency.

UPDATE: “Breaking the Law” by Judas Priest is now being played over the NYPD frequency — US Protests: News & Updates (@USAProtests) June 5, 2020

It comes a few days after Anonymous hacked into the Chicago Police Department’s radios and played NWA‘s ‘Fuck Tha Police’ down the line.

The move came after the group announced their return to social media last week (May 30) in line with global protests over Floyd’s death.

Announcing their intention to target the police departments of Minneapolis and Chicago, Anonymous tweeted: “We stand in solidarity with the protesters and revolutionaries fighting the US oligarchy, fighting the injustice of a massively corrupt racist system that has continued on for generations. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Banksy has shared a powerful piece of artwork in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, portraying the burning of an American flag.

The anonymous artist’s latest work was shared on his Instagram page earlier today (June 6), depicting a vigil for a member of the black community, whose picture is in a frame next to some flowers and a candle as it burns an American flag that hangs on the wall.