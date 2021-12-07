Protomartyr announce 2022 UK and Ireland tour and share ‘Ultimate Success Today’ visual album

Protomartyr have announced a 2022 UK and Ireland tour alongside the release of a new visual album.

The Detroit rockers released their fifth studio album ‘Ultimate Success Today’ in the summer of 2020, and they’ve now unveiled a visual accompaniment that presents a video for each song on the LP.

All of the videos were made during last year’s quarantine (except for ‘Processed By The Boys’) and have been edited together into a seamless short film, with help from filmmakers Dominic Ciccodicola, David Allen, Nathan Faustyn, Joseph Howard (with illustrations by drummer Alex Leonard), Trevor Naud, Ashley Armitage, Yoonha Park, and Jeremy Franchi.

You can watch all of the videos below:

Protomartyr – comprised of Joe Casey, Greg Ahee, Alex Leonard and Scott Davidson – are set to return to UK and Ireland next year for a string of live dates, with support coming from TRAAMS, Rattle, and Oh Boland.

You can see the full list of tour dates below – pick up tickets here.

APRIL 2022

15 – Prince Albert, Brighton (support from TRAAMS)

16 – Islington Assembly Hall, London (support from TRAAMS & Rattle)

17 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds (support from TRAAMS & Rattle)

18 – The Cluny, Newcastle (support from TRAAMS)

20 – Cyprus Avenue, Cork (support from Oh Boland)

21 – Dolans, Limerick (support from Oh Boland)

22 – The Button Factory, Dublin (support from Oh Boland)

23 – Ulster Sports Club, Belfast (support from Oh Boland)

25 – Hare and Hounds, Birmingham (support from Rattle)

26 – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff (support from Rattle)

27 – The Y Theatre, Leicester (support from Rattle)

29 – The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge (support from TRAAMS)

Earlier this year, members of Preoccupations and Protomartyr formed a new band with Nancy Sinatra‘s daughter AJ Lambert.

The band’s first single, ‘Pica’ is about “the compulsive appetite for substances considered outside the realm of the acceptably consumable, ice, hair, metal”.

Speaking about the track to BrooklynVegan, they added: “We wanted to focus on this attribution of ‘unacceptable’ characteristic — this creation of abnormal value connections between objects.”