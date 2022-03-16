PRS launch new Back to Live Music Venue Prize for independent UK venues

PRS for Music have announced details of a new Back to Live Music Venue Prize to help support struggling music venues in the UK.

The nationwide scheme will offer independent venues the opportunity to win one of six regional prizes of £10,000, and has been launched as a result of worrying new data collected by the organisation.

Between 2019 and 2021, PRS For Music saw a huge 84 per cent decline in live performances reported to the organisation, from 124,000 in 2019, to just 19,300 in 2021.

The Back to Live Music Venue Prize scheme is open throughout 2021 for all independent venues in the UK to enter, with applicants needing to detail how they would spend the prize money and why the cash would be so important to them.

One prize will be given out in each of the following regions: Wales, Midlands & North England, East & South England, London, Northern Ireland, Scotland.

Get all the information on how to apply below.

Discussing the prize, PRS For Music CEO Andrea Czapary Martin said: “Back to Live Music Venue Prize will shine a light on independent music venues across the UK. Venues play such an important part in the music industry ecosystem, with many featuring live performances by emerging talented songwriters and composers.

“We look forward to music creators once again taking the stage, and revelling in the joy that live music brings with it. Last year, we launched our ‘On with the Show’ campaign to support our members returning to performing live, this initiative builds on that to ensure we can joy that live music.”

UK music venues are already facing £90million of debt due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic, and music fans and gig-goers are being encouraged to help their local venues survive by purchasing official merchandise.