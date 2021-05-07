PSG team up with Prince’s estate for limited edition vinyl and clothing range

Paris Saint-Germain have announced that they are teaming up with the estate of the late Prince for a new vinyl and clothing partnership.

The Ligue 1 outfit are paying tribute to the “Prince of the Parc” by releasing an exclusive limited-edition 7″ vinyl, alongside two limited-edition apparel capsules.

The vinyl features the 1989 Prince track ‘Partyman’ and a previously unreleased live rendition of ‘Cool’, taken from Prince’s final gig in the French capital at Le Zénith on June 1, 2014.

Advertisement

In a nod to the The Purple One, the limited edition 7” has been pressed on collectible purple vinyl.

The Prince Estate and @PSG_English are honored to announce an exclusive partnership to commemorate global superstar Prince. Paying tribute to the “Prince of the Parc” by releasing an exclusive limited-edition 7” vinyl and two limited-edition apparel capsules📀❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/FmMk1rC9Y1 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 7, 2021

Fans can also pick up two limited-edition apparel capsules, which have seen the club joining forces with former Prince associate Trevor Guy and his personal late-career clothing designers, Cathy Robinson and Lori Marcuz, for a new fashion range.

The exclusive collection includes an official 2020-21 PSG fourth kit jersey printed with Prince’s characteristic symbol alongside gold and metallic hand-sewn leather features.

PSG are also launching a “Prince of the Parc” streetwear essentials collection, which consists of Prince-inspired t-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies and hats.

Advertisement

This latest collision of the worlds of football and music comes after Ed Sheeran was revealed as the shirt sponsor for Ipswich Town’s kits next season yesterday (May 6).

The Suffolk-based pop giant has signed a one-year deal to sponsor the League One outfit’s kits after shelling out an undisclosed figure that is described as a “significant investment”.