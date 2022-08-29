Psy’s agency P Nation raided by authorities investigating death of construction worker at concert venue

South Korean label P Nation was reportedly raided last week by the country’s labour ministry amid investigations into the death of a construction worker who was dismantling a Psy ‘Summer Swag’ concert set.

South Korea’s Ministry of Employment and Labour released a statement on August 25 sharing that its Gangwon Province branch office had raided the southern Seoul headquarters of P Nation, the label and agency founded by ‘Gangnam Style’ singer Psy, along with its subcontractors that day, per a report by The Korea Times.

The raid was conducted as part of the ministry’s investigation into the death of a construction worker who was hired to work on Psy’s ‘Summer Swag’ concert in Gangneung, Gangwon Province on July 30. The unnamed worker, a Mongolian man in his twenties, fell from a height while dismantling the concert’s set the day after the event. He was taken to a nearby hospital but later passed on.

P Nation issued a statement at the time expressing its condolences to the worker’s family after the “sudden accident”. “We will do our best to establish measures to prevent another accident like this from happening, with a sense of responsibility,” the statement read. The agency also that it would help take care of the deceased’s funeral.

According to The Korea Times, the labour ministry obtained a search and seizure warrant from the court against P Nation on charges of violating industry safety laws. NME has reached out to P Nation for comment.

This is not the first time Psy’s ‘Summer Swag’ concerts have been in the headlines this year. The shows, which are well known for drenching the audience in huge quantities of water, came under scrutiny in July after South Korea’s Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters received reports from people who claimed to have “contracted COVID-19 after attending a music concert that ‘sprays water’”.

Earlier this month, officials from the South Korean city of Yeosu said that Psy’s ‘Summer Swag’ concert in their local stadium had left it “severely damaged”.