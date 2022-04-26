Psy announces new single ‘That That’, produced by Suga of BTS

Psy has officially announced his brand-new single ‘That That’, which will be the title track of his upcoming full-length album ‘Psy 9th’.

Today (April 26), the ‘Gangnam Style’ singer dropped several teasers for the upcoming single, which is produced by BTS member Suga. The song is set to arrive this Friday (April 29), alongside a music video and the rest of ‘Psy 9th’.

The accompanying teaser for the ‘That That’ music video opens with Psy in a Wild West-esque town while wearing a cowboy outfit. He runs towards the camera as a sentimental guitar instrumental plays in the background, and falls down as the screen fades to black.

In a separate teaser Psy and Suga also speak about meeting each other for the first time and how they feel like they’ve become good friends. “When meeting younger artists, I don’t want to be someone who’s hard to approach,” Psy said. “[Suga] wasn’t just my junior in the business, but also he truly feels like a friend. It was hard to feel any age gap.”

Meanwhile, Suga noted that he had initially been “nervous” about working with Psy because “he’s many years my senior and someone so who’s so well-respected in the business”. However, the BTS member added that it actually “felt like working with a childhood friend, so it made the songwriting process that much more fun”. “We became besties in a way,” he added.

‘That That’ is the latest track from ‘Psy 9th’ to have been revealed so far, following ‘Celeb’ with Bae Suzy, ‘Happier’ featuring K-R&B singer Crush, and a remake of Jermaine Jackson and Pia Zadora’s 1984 hit single ‘When The Rain Begins To Fall’ with MAMAMOO member Hwasa. Psy is also set to work with Epik High‘s Tablo, Heize, Sung Si-kyung and more.

‘Psy 9th’ will be Psy’s first release after a five-year absence from music, following ‘Psy 8th 4X2=8’ in 2017.

A year after ‘Psy 8th 4X2=8’, the singer left longtime agency YG Entertainment. He later established his own company P Nation in early 2019, and in the same year he signed Korean-American rapper and singer Jessi, HyunA and former PENTAGON member DAWN to the label.