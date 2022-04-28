Psy and BTS’ Suga are eccentric cowboys in teaser for ‘That That’ music video

Psy and BTS‘ Suga have dropped a new music video teaser for their upcoming collaboration, ‘That That’.

Released today (April 28), the clip sees both the ‘Gangnam Style’ singer and the BTS rapper dressed in cowboy outfits as they dance to a snippet of the energetic track. The music video also seems to be set in an Old West-style saloon in the middle of what appears to be a desert.

“That, that, I like that / That, that, I like that baby,” Psy repeats in what seems to be a preview of the song’s hook. ‘That That’, along with its music video treatment and Psy’s ninth studio album ‘Psy 9th’, is due out on April 29 at 6pm KST.

Psy first announced that Suga would be producing ‘That That’, the title track of ‘Psy 9th’, earlier this week, through a series of teasers. However, the duo did not disclose that Suga would also be featured on the song until a separate announcement was made yesterday (April 27).

“When meeting younger artists, I don’t want to be someone who’s hard to approach,” Psy shared in a short interview discussing the BTS star’s involvement in ‘That That’. “[Suga] wasn’t just my junior in the business, but also he truly feels like a friend. It was hard to feel any age gap.”

‘Psy 9th’ will also set to feature several collaborative tracks, including ‘Celeb’ with Bae Suzy, ‘Happier’ featuring K-R&B singer Crush, and a remake of Jermaine Jackson and Pia Zadora’s 1984 hit single ‘When The Rain Begins To Fall’ with MAMAMOO member Hwasa. Other features include Epik High‘s Tablo, Heize, Sung Si-kyung and Jessi.