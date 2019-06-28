Psy interrogated by police amid K-Pop scandal investigation

The 'Gangnam Style' singer was quizzed about an event in which his former boss allegedly procured sex workers for foreign investors

Psy has been questioned by police in connection with a string of scandals in the K-Pop industry.

The ‘Gangnam Style’ star was summoned as a reference witness in a South Korean police investigation into K-pop label mogul Yang Hyun-suk, who has been accused of attempting to cover up drugs allegations against his artists as well as procuring sex workers for foreign business investors at a July 2014 dinner event.

Psy, a former YG Entertainment artist who attended the dinner, has been quizzed about the alleged incident. The Hollywood Reporter writes that Psy denied being aware of any illegal activity that took place during the event. Psy also denies knowing anything about an alleged cover-up by Yang over claims that B.I., the lead singer of YG outfit iKON, used illegal drugs.

Yang, YG Entertainment’s head and co-founder, resigned from his posts earlier this week amid the scandal, saying that he hopes the company will be “stabilized” after a thorough investigation.

He said in a statement: “For the past 23 years have I devoted half of my entire life to grow YG [Entertainment].

“But today I am leaving all my duties at YG. YG being stabilized as soon as possible is what I am hoping from the bottom of my heart. Last but not least, I believe the truth beneath all the rumours and what is currently being reported will be probed thoroughly.”

YG Entertainment, which is the home of K-Pop acts including Big Bang, 2NE1, and Blackpink, has made headlines on several occasions surrounding alleged criminal behaviour by its artists and staff members.

In March, Seungri, a member of YG boy band Big Bang, announced he’s retiring music following charges of supplying prostitutes.

Also that month, singer Jung Joon-young quit music in the wake of confessing to sharing secretly filmed sex videos. Joon-young shared sex videos without the consent of the women involved in a chatroom in which Seungri was allegedly a member of.

The Hollywood Reporter adds that Yang was interrogated by police for more than nine hours Wednesday (June 26) into Thursday (June 27) and denied all accusations of prostitution mediation, tax evasion, and the cover-up of a drug scandal.

Local authorities say they are “yet to find any substantial evidence” but are continuing with their investigation.