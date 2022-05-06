Psy says BTS’ Suga inspired him to return to music and release ‘Psy 9th’

Psy has shared that his collaboration with BTS‘ Suga was what inspired him to make his long-awaited return as a musician.

In a recent interview with Billboard, the ‘Gangnam Style’ singer shared that he spent the last few years away from his own music career, instead heading entertainment company P Nation and managing its roster of artists.

“In the last two years, I didn’t have a single day as an artist – that was a huge difference [compared to] my last 22 years,” Psy told Billboard about his switch to a more managerial role in the music industry. “That was the only two years that I’ve never lived as an artist.”

But the 44-year-old soon rediscovered his love for music after BTS member Suga approached Psy, wanting to produce a song for the ‘Gentleman’ singer. “Right before that, I was a perfect manager,” Psy recalled.

“I was really into being a manager of the company for the last two years, before I met [‘That That’],” he added. ‘That That’ eventually became the title track of Psy’s ninth studio album ‘Psy 9th’. “He came with the track and he suggested [it to] me. He wanted to produce [the song for] me.”

The veteran musician also added that the time and sessions he spent working with Suga on ‘That That’ were so eye-opening that it inspired him to pen an additional five to six new songs the following month.

“I was boosted with that incident, that young blood of [Suga],” he revealed. “We worked together, it was fun and I thought, ‘Yeah, this is music; this was what I’ve been doing since I was young.’ When I saw what he was doing, improvising and his enthusiasm, I got literally infected from him.”

‘Psy 9th’ was released on April 29, and marked the end of the singer’s five-year absence from music. Aside from Suga, Psy enlisted a number of other collaborators to appear on the record, including MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, Crush, Epik High‘s Tablo, Heize, Sung Si-kyung and more.