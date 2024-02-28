Psychedelic Porn Crumpets cancel UK and European tour after singer attacked by dog

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have been forced to cancel the remainder of their 2024 UK and European tour after frontman Jack McEwan was attacked by a dog.

The Australian psychedelic rock band played the first three shows of the run last week when they took to the stage in Birmingham (February 21), Glasgow (22) and Manchester (23).

Further gigs had been scheduled in Leeds, Bristol, London and Southampton this month ahead of a string of European headline dates in March.

Prior to the Crumpets’ concert in Leeds, however, McEwan shared a video on Instagram to reveal a nasty dog bite on his face.

“Leeds! We are so sorry to do this, but unfortunately a dog bite has put Jack out of action tonight,” the band captioned the footage, which was filmed in a hospital room.

“100 stitches later & a tetanus shot, we’re piecing him back together slowly. Unfortunately it means we can’t play the Leeds show tonight, BUT please keep hold of your tickets and we are working on announcing a rescheduled date ASAP.”

Later, McEwan shared some “pretty bad news” with fans as he prepared to have surgery on the bite.

“They’ve got me hooked up on the old drip here. I’ve gotta basically get my chin scraped out and get all the infection out from the old dog bite,” the singer explained from his hospital bed.

“I feel awful that we have to cancel the shows heading into Europe but we’re planning on coming back and we’re going to try and reschedule everything as soon as we can.”

McEwan continued: “I’ve been trying everything I can to basically sing, but they’re gonna have to put me to sleep. And it’s gonna be a couple of weeks before I can probably talk properly. So I might be eating my roast dinner through a straw for a while.

The frontman said the Crumpets would return at some point with “the best show ever”, adding: “I’ll be fighting fit, and will be walking on to the Baha Men [‘Who Let The Dogs Out’].”

In the caption, the band wrote: “We are so gutted & devastated, and hate to let you down. This was our biggest run and we were blown away at the reactions in those first 3 shows. Truly grateful for you lot coming out.

“The team is squirrelling away in the background trying to reschedule these dates, please keep hold of your tickets and new dates will be announced shortly. Keep Jack in your thoughts and we’ll post an update once he’s out of anaesthesia.” See the posts above.

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets released their sixth and most recent studio album, ‘Fronzoli’, last November. They’re due to embark on the Australian leg of their 2024 tour in mid-March before heading to North America the following month. You can see the full itinerary here.