Psychic Ills singer Tres Warren has died aged 41

Tres Warren, the lead singer and guitarist of New York band Psychic Ills, has died at the age of 41.

Confirming Warren’s passing in a post on their Facebook page, the experimental group wrote: “Our hearts are broken and heavy with the news that our brother Tres has passed away.

“Tres was a lover of music—his soul was made of it and he poured that into all he did with such heart and passion. We will forever be changed by knowing him and the empty space his leaving has left behind will never be filled… We love u T and will miss you every day.”

A cause of death is yet to be announced.

Warren formed the group with bassist Elizabeth Hart in 2003. They leaned heavily into the sounds of ’60s psychedelia and soft rock, with their first record coming in 2005’s ‘Dins.’

They followed it with 2008’s ‘Mirror Eye’, before subsequent releases on label Sacred Bones included 2011’s ‘Hazed Dream’, 2013’s ‘One Track Mind’ and 2016’s ‘Inner Journey Out’.

Paying tribute, Sacred Bones wrote on Twitter: “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we have to inform you of a loss in our family. Tres Warren has passed away. He was a dear friend and artist whose beautiful music and spirit touched us all. You will be forever missed. Rest easy, Tres.”

It prompted an immediate response from songwriter Zola Jesus, who paid tribute with a simple black heart emoji.

Portland’s Moon Duo added: “Crushed to hear of the passing of Tres Warren. One of the greats. R.I.P.”