Public Enemy fire Flavor Flav after he criticised Bernie Sanders

Public Enemy have fired rapper Flavor Flav from the group, after they clashed over his criticism of US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.

It comes after Flav presented a cease and desist letter to the Vermont senator, ahead of a rally in Los Angeles which featured a performance from Public Enemy’s Chuck D.

In a new statement released on Sunday evening, the iconic rap group said it was “moving forward” without the 60-year-old, bringing an end to his 37-year career with the group.

“Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav,” the group announced. “We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.”

Elaborating on the decision, Chuck D wrote on Twitter: “Spoke @BernieSanders rally with @EnemyRadio. If there was a $bag, Flav would’ve been there front & center. He will NOT do free benefit shows. Sued me in court the 1st time I let him back in. His ambulance lawyer sued me again on Friday & so now he stays home & better find REHAB.”

He added: “Heard I’m trending, like I care. I built @EnemyRadioRS so it does benefits & fundraisers … He said he never gonna do them. So his refusal to do@HarryBelafonte #ManyRiversFestival in Atlanta 2016 was my last time. I built Enemy Radio to get far away from that ridiculousness.”

Chuck D’s performance at the Sanders rally in LA yesterday was instead billed as Public Enemy Radio, an offshoot of the group led by Chuck, alongside featuring DJ Lord, Jahi and the S1Ws.

But Flav had previously presented a cease and desist letter (obtained by Spin), accusing the Sanders campaign of using the Public Enemy name and “likeness, image and trademarked clock in promotional materials” without his permission.

While Chuck is certainly free to express his political view as he sees fit — his voice alone does not speak for Public Enemy," reads a section of his cease and desist letter. "The planned performance will only be Chuck D of Public Enemy, it will not be a performance by Public Enemy. Those who truly know what Public Enemy stands for know what time it is, there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav." Flavor Flav has been constantly clashing with the group since 2017, when he sued Chuck D and the group's management firm in a feud over unpaid royalties and merchandise profits. Back in 2016, prior to Donald Trump taking office, Flavor Flav said that he felt Trump could possibly succeed as President.