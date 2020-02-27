Public Enemy to perform at Bernie Sanders rally

Public Enemy will perform at a Bernie Sanders rally in Los Angeles this weekend.

Sanders has emerged in recent weeks as the frontrunner in the race for the Democratic nomination for November’s US presidential election, in which the winner of the Democratic nomination contest will take on Donald Trump.

Following on from The Strokes showing their support for Sanders in New Hampshire earlier this month, Public Enemy have now been confirmed as the Vermont Senator’s next big-hitting musical endorsers of his 2020 campaign.

The Chuck D-led group will perform a Public Enemy Radio set at the Sanders political event, which will be held at the LA Convention Center on Sunday (March 1). Sarah Silverman and Dick Van Dyke will also make an appearance during the rally.

You can sign up for tickets to the Sanders LA rally here.

The event will be held two days before Super Tuesday (March 3), which is the name given to the day when the biggest number of US states (including California) will hold primary elections and caucuses for the Democratic nomination. Sanders has already won the New Hampshire and Nevada primaries.

Sanders has previously received support from the likes of Bon Iver, Cardi B and Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike.