Public Enemy’s Chuck D has spoken out about the ongoing protests in the US following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis last week (May 25) following an altercation with police officers. Floyd, who was African American, was killed when a white police officer appeared to kneel on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest. Officer Derek Chauvin has since been sacked and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

In the wake of Floyd’s death protests have erupted across the US and all over the world, while a large number of well-known artists have expressed their outrage over Floyd’s death.

Advertisement

Speaking to HipHopDX, Chuck D added his voice to the ongoing situation in the US. “My statements are politically incorrect. It will not behove anybody for me to say these things. They’re really incendiary and they’re not helpful. It’s not conducive. When you don’t feel good about saying what you really feel you should say, you shouldn’t say anything at all. Older people know that.”

He continued: “If you don’t really feel it’s conducive to say certain things, you just stay fucking quiet until you find the right words for it. And right now, there are no words for this shit. I got no voice at this moment, because every single emotion young people have is justified right now. It’s emotion.”

Many artists have demanded justice for Floyd following the news of his death, including Killer Mike, Beyonce, Ice Cube, Janelle Monae, Billie Eilish, Jay-Z and Travis Scott.

Earlier today, Adele added to the many voices decrying the incident, saying “racism is alive and well everywhere.”

In a statement, Adele said: “George Floyd’s murder has sent shockwaves around the world, there are countless others that haven’t. Protests and marches are happening all over the globe simultaneously and only gaining momentum.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a fund set up to help those protesting has gone viral after it was shared by artists from across the music and film industries.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund helps arrested protestors access bail money as the protests continue. Those donating can “match” an amount given by another person.

Artists including Janelle Monáe, Noname, Thundercat and Halsey are just some of the musicians who have been sharing details of the fund.