Public Enemy’s Chuck D joins Anthrax onstage for ‘Bring The Noise’

Chuck D joined Anthrax onstage for a performance of ‘Bring The Noise’ – watch fan-shot footage of the moment below.

The Public Enemy rapper joined the metal band last Friday (July 29) at the Hollywood Palladium in LA after Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian teased the collaboration to fans.

“Imagine if you guys could fucking yell so loud, it could fucking conjure Chuck D on this stage,” Ian shouted into the mic. “Let me ask you again Los Angeles… can you bring the noise?!”

Watch footage below.

‘Bring The Noise’ was originally released by Public Enemy in 1987 and was the lead single from their second album, ‘It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back’ (1988).

Anthrax then covered the song in 1991 and incorporated Chuck’s vocals into their rendition. As Consequence notes, the cover stands as one of the original rap-metal songs.

The band recently kicked off a North American co-headlining tour with Black Label Society, which wraps on August 28 in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, earlier this year Ian and his 10-year-old son Revel paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins by covering a trio of the band’s songs.

In a brief video posted to Ian’s Instagram account, he and his son perform segments of ‘Low’, ‘Stacked Actors’ and ‘Run’, with Scott on guitar and Revel behind the drum kit.

“We’ve been jamming our favourite Foo’s all week,” Ian wrote in the video’s caption. “Healing our hearts with the power of rock. We love you Taylor and Dave and Pat and Chris and Nate and Rami.”