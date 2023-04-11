Public Image Ltd announce new album and 2023 UK tour

Public Image Ltd have announced their first new album in eight years and an accompanying UK tour for later in the year.

The album, titled ‘End Of World’, is set for release on August 11 and is dedicated to frontman John Lydon‘s late wife Nora Forster, who died last week at the age of 80. She had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for five years and Lydon had been her full-time carer.

‘End Of World’ features the song ‘Hawaii’ as its closing track, which Lydon had written as a “love letter” to Forster. The band had used the song in their bid to represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, but they lost out to Dublin quarter Wild Youth.

“Nora loved the album, she wouldn’t have wanted us to postpone it or change any of our plans,” Lydon said in a press release. He had previously said of ‘Hawaii’ that “it is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most.”

To coincide with the announcement, Public Image Ltd. released the album’s opening track, ‘Penge’, which John has described as “something of a mediaeval Viking epic.”

The tracklist for ‘End Of World’ is as follows:

1. ‘Penge’

2. ‘End Of The World”

3. ‘Car Chase’

4. ‘Being Stupid Again’

5. ‘Walls’

6. ‘Pretty Awful’

7. ‘Strange’

8. ‘Down On The Clown’

9. ‘Dirty Murky Delight’

10. ‘The Do That’

11. ‘L.F.C.F’

12. ‘North West Passage’

13. ‘Hawaii’

In addition, Public Image Ltd. will be embarking on a UK tour in autumn 2023, which kicks off in Swansea on September 11 and will see them play 14 other dates around the country, including a show at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on September 30.

SEPTEMBER

11 – Swansea, Patti Pavilion

12 – Margate, Dreamland

13 – Lincoln, Engine Shed

15 – Blackburn, King George’s Hall

16 – Buckley, Tivoli

18 – Sunderland, Fire Station

19 – Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom

21 – Edinburgh, O2 Academy

22 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

23 – Holmfirth, Picture Dome

25 – Coventry, HMV Empire

26 – Brighton, Chalk

28 – Bristol, O2 Academy

29 – Torquay, Foundry

30 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town