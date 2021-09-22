Public Service Broadcasting enlist Blixa Bargeld for ‘Der Rhythmus Der Maschinen’

London art-rock group Public Service Broadcasting have shared a final single from their fourth studio album, ‘Bright Magic’, ahead of its release on Friday (September 24).

‘Der Rhythmus Der Maschinen’ (“the rhythm of the machines”) is the fourth single to be lifted from the album. It follows on from the release of their collaboration with EERA ‘People, Let’s Dance’, as well as the tracks ‘Blue Heaven’ and ‘Lichtspiel III: Symphonie Diagonale’.

The new song features German spoken word from Blixa Bargeld, best known for being a member of the band Einstürzende Neubauten and a founding member of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.

Listen to ‘Der Rhythmus Der Maschinen’ below:

‘Bright Magic’ comes three and a half years after the band’s last studio album, ‘Every Valley’. The album was the band’s most commercially successful to date, peaking in the UK Albums Chart at number-four and the Scottish Singles & Albums Chart at number-three.

Since the release of ‘Every Valley’, the band and its members have busied themselves with several projects and touring when possible. A series of four new pieces, inspired by the Titanic, were released as the ‘White Star Liner’ EP in late 2018. Bandleader J. Willgoose, Esq., meanwhile, released a solo ambient EP entitled ‘A Wonderful Hope’ in 2019.