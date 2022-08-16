Public Service Broadcasting replace Low on All Points East 2022 line-up

Public Service Broadcasting have replaced Low on the line-up for All Points East Festival 2022.

The move comes after Low cancelled their forthcoming UK and European shows yesterday (August 15) due to the “recent developments and changes” in Mimi Parker’s cancer treatment.

READ MORE: Public Service Broadcasting transcend gimmickry during mighty Albert Hall show

Parker, who formed the band with her husband Alan Sparhawk in 1993, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2020.

Advertisement

In a statement posted yesterday, Low said: “Recent developments and changes in treatment have made extensive travel impossible at this time. Our hope is that [Parker] will respond to new treatments and be able to play the shows we have scheduled for the fall, including the Water Is Life festival in Duluth on September 4.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience of ticket shuffling and travel expenses/changes. We welcome your positive hopes/prayers as we hope and pray for you all. Thank you. Peace.”

All Points East have confirmed today (August 16) that Public Service Broadcasting have now replaced Low on the line-up for August 26, which is set to be headlined by The National.

Fleet Foxes, Kurt Vile, Perfume Genius, Mogwai and Parcels are also on the bill for the Victoria Park festival on August 26.

Mogwai were brought in by All Points East earlier this month after King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard cancelled their UK and European dates due to a “personal health crisis”.

Advertisement

“For the past decade or so I’ve dealt with Crohn’s Disease the best I can,” frontman Stu Mackenzie wrote in a statement. “It’s a miracle we haven’t cancelled any shows in the past. But right now, my health is in really bad shape and I need to get home for some urgent treatment.”