Pubs in England will be fined £1,000 if they play music too loud or customers get caught dancing

Pubs in England will be fined £1,000 for playing music over 85 decibels under a new coronavirus law.

The fine is part of a string of legal changes that were made quietly by the government earlier this week, without any prior approval by Parliament, reports The Mirror.

The new law says “all reasonable measures” must be taken to “ensure no music is played on the premises which exceeds 85 decibels when measured at the source of the music” and to stop singing by customers in groups of more than six.

Advertisement

The purpose of the measures is to avoid an environment where people have to shout to be heard – evidence of which has previously suggested that increases the risk of transmission of the virus.

It also says venue managers must also take “all reasonable measures” to stop dancing on the premises by customers.

It comes after pubs, bars and restaurants in England were recently forced to close at 10pm from last Thursday (September 24).

More than 50 Conservative MPs, and other cross-party parliamentarians, had been expected to rebel in the Commons tomorrow (September 30), voting for an amendment to the law setting out some coronavirus restrictions, which would give them a vote on future changes. But that now looks unlikely, reports The Guardian.

Downing Street opposes the move, saying ministers need the ability to act fast in response to the pandemic.

Advertisement

The Coronavirus Act, which was passed without opposition in March, gave ministers sweeping emergency powers to enforce lockdowns but requires a vote by MPs after six months to stay in force.

Meanwhile, 7,143 cases of coronavirus were reported in the UK today (September 29) with 71 deaths – the biggest rise since the pandemic began.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to give an update on the pandemic tomorrow from Downing Street, alongside Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty, and Chief Scientific Officer Sir Patrick Vallance.