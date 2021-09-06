Puddle Of Mudd’s Wes Scantlin breaks into freestyle rap during bizarre new interview

Puddle Of Mudd’s Wes Scantlin has given a bizarre new interview that saw him break into a freestyle rap midway through.

The frontman sat down for a chat with YouTube channel Sofa King Cool, during which he revealed that he thinks he’s had coronavirus three times

Scantlin mentioned that he felt sick after the band’s recent tour, after which the interviewer asked him if he had taken a COVID test. “I’ve been tested for COVID,” he replied. “I totally believe that I have contracted the virus two or three times.”

On the music side of things, he said he has 75 new songs in the stash, many written during the pandemic. He also recalled his days as a breakdancer and discussed his love of hip-hop, at which point he broke into a freestyle rap.

“Easily I approach/ The microphone/ Because I ain’t joke/ Tell your mama to get off of my chip/ I got no time to give her my dick,” he raps. You can listen to the freestyle below at around the 16:55 mark.

Elsewhere, Scantlin was asked if he’d ever make a film about his life. “I’m desperately trying to get Fred Durst [who helped break Puddle Of Mudd] to get involved, and we can do some kind of a little movie or something,” he said.

“A lot of dreams came true in a lot of our lives – even Korn and Staind and Limp Bizkit, and Puddle Of Mudd. It would be a great little movie.”

Last year, Puddle of Mudd‘s cover of Nirvana’s ‘About A Girl’ shot to online infamy, after fans savaged the performance of Scantlin.

The ‘She Hates Me’ band recorded the cover for SiriusXM in January 2020, but it achieved viral fame in April last year after YouTube users began to take digs at Scantlin’s bizarre vocal efforts.

Instead of putting his own spin on the track, Scantlin appeared to imitate Kurt Cobain’s original vocals with decidedly mixed results. His voice was painfully strained throughout the performance – and frequently off-key.