Pulp add more shows to first North America tour in over a decade

Pulp have announced the addition of new dates to their upcoming North American tour, marking their first shows in the US in over a decade.

The band previously announced a handful of live dates set to take place in the US starting on September 8. Today (March 20), the Britpop group shared that they have added additional shows in Toronto, New York City and Los Angeles.

The new dates are September 11 at HISTORY in Toronto, September 14 at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, and September 19 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. General ticket sale will commence this Friday (March 22) at 10am local time. Visit here to purchase tickets and check out the full dates below.

You asked for more … So we’ll give you a little bit more … Extra Pulp shows added in Toronto, NYC & LA “due to phenomenal demand.” Artist’s presale begins today at 11am local. General sale this Friday. Check emails if you’re on the list, sign up if not. https://t.co/4ScIXh50vL pic.twitter.com/oEQiBQ6fnf — Pulp (@welovepulp) March 20, 2024

Pulp 2024 US updated tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

8 – Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10 – Toronto, HISTORY

11 – Toronto, HISTORY

13 – Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

14 – Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

16 – San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

18 – Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium

19 – Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium

Speaking about the new dates in an Instagram post, Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker shared: “Wow! The noise you made was deafening! Thank you. At the risk of repeating ourselves: we are adding extra shows in Brooklyn, Toronto & LA (on my birthday).”

Support across the tour comes from Escape-ism and follows Pulp’s recently announced European jaunt which includes Øya in Oslo, Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Flow Festival in Helsinki and Sweden’s Way Out West.

In a recent interview with NME, Cocker even suggested that their touring plans could extend into 2025.

“We are playing some more [shows] this year and we will play some more next year,” the musician shared. “So it’s good for me to make some connections to make our touring a greener concern.”

As for new music, Pulp debuted new song ‘Background Noise’ at a show in Mexico in December. Drummer Nick Banks also recently hinted to NME that more news could be on the way from the band this year, but wasn’t so certain about new music any time soon.