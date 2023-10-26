Pulp and PJ Harvey announced as first headliners of Øya Festival 2024

Pulp and PJ Harvey have been announced as the first headliners of Øya Festival 2024.

The 25th-anniversary edition of the event is due to take place at Tøyenparken in Oslo, Norway between August 7 and 10. Week-long tickets are on sale now – you can buy yours here.

Today (October 26), organisers revealed that Pulp and Harvey will co-headline Øya ’24 on Wednesday, August 7. No other artists have been confirmed for next year’s festival as of yet.

This year saw Pulp return for their first live concerts together since 2012. Jarvis Cocker and co. headlined the Isle Of Wight Festival, Latitude, TRNSMT Festival and Neighbourhood Weekender as part of their comeback. The Sheffield band also played two homecoming gigs at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, and staged a huge outdoor show in Finsbury Park in London.

Pulp’s upcoming co-headline slot at Øya ’24 is the group’s only scheduled live date for next year as it stands. This December, they’ll top the bill at Edinburgh’s annual New Year’s Eve event Hogmanay.

Harvey, meanwhile, released her 10th studio album ‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’ back in July. She recently wrapped up a UK and Ireland headline tour, and is currently out on the road in Europe.

In a five-star review of the singer-songwriter’s show in Manchester on October 3 – where she was joined onstage by Johnny Marr – NME described the performance as “frequently theatrical”.

Harvey has since announced an outdoor concert at Gunnersbury Park in London for next summer. Tickets go on general sale at 9am BST tomorrow (October 27) – you can buy yours here.

Additionally, Harvey has teased a career-spanning US tour for 2024.

This year’s edition of Øya – which describes itself as “the world’s greenest festival” – hosted performances from the likes of Blur, Boygenius, Lorde, Caroline Polachek, Sigrid and Devo.

In a four-star review of the 2023 instalment, NME wrote: “[Øya is] a beautiful, intimate, forward-thinking and friendly setting for good times, world firsts, and a taste of tomorrow from one of the music capitals of the world. Øya effortlessly just gets festivals right, every time.”