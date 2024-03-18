Pulp announce 2024 North American tour

Pulp have announced a run of North American tour dates later this year.

The Britpop legends will be hitting the road in Chicago, Toronto, San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York this September, for their first dates stateside since 2012.

“So, the encore continues,” said frontman Jarvis Cocker of the shows. “The songs came back to life and they want to be heard. They need to be heard. Come out and have some fun with us. You deserve it. Yes. You do.”

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (March 22) at 10am local time from here. Fans can also sign up to Pulp’s mailing list before midnight PDT tonight (March 18) to be sent a pre-sale link that will be active for 24 hours from 10am local time tomorrow (March 19).

Support across the tour comes from Escape-ism and follows Pulp’s recently announced European jaunt which includes Øya in Oslo, Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Flow Festival in Helsinki and Sweden’s Way Out West.

In a recent interview with NME, Cocker even suggested that their touring plans could extend into 2025.

“We are playing some more [shows] this year and we will play some more next year,” the musician shared. “So it’s good for me to make some connections to make our touring a greener concern.”

Pulp will play:

SEPTEMBER

8 – Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10 – Toronto HISTORY

13 – Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

16 – San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

18 – Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium

As for new music, Pulp debuted new song ‘Background Noise’ at a show in Mexico in December. Drummer Nick Banks also recently hinted to NME that more news could be on the way from the band this year, but wasn’t so certain about new music any time soon.