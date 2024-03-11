Pulp announce first full show of 2024: “Come out and have some fun with us – you deserve it”

Pulp have announced their first full show of 2024, with a gig in Amsterdam set to take place this spring.

The Britpop legends will be continuing their “encore” with a show at AFAS Live in Amsterdam on May 24.

Frontman Jarvis Cocker announced the news on social media today (March 11), writing: “When it’s Spring again, I’ll bring again…..Yes: the Encore continues.”

Advertisement

The caption continued: “The songs came back to life & they want to be heard. They need to be heard. Again & again. Now more than ever. To keep us warm. To help us remember what the point is. Come out & have some fun with us. You deserve it.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (March 15) at 10am local time from here. Fans can also sign up to Pulp’s mailing list before the end of Tuesday (March 12) to be sent a pre-sale link that will be active for 24 hours from 10am CET on Wednesday (March 13).

Pulp’s run of reunion shows are still going strong, after the band first confirmed their long-rumoured reunion in October 2022.

They are already due to perform at a number of festival in 2024, including Øya in Oslo, Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Flow Festival in Helsinki and Sweden’s Way Out West.

NME attended Pulp’s huge July gig at Finsbury Park last year, describing it in a four-star review as “a reunion we never want to end”. It added: “25 years since the Britpop darlings’ last gig in the north London park, they return with an equally vigorous and electrifying reunion celebration.”

Advertisement

In a recent interview with NME, Cocker even suggested that their touring plans could extend into 2025.

“We are playing some more [shows] this year and we will play some more next year,” the musician shared. “So it’s good for me to make some connections to make our touring a greener concern.”

The frontman was speaking ahead of his new project ‘Biophobia’, a climate-themed “PowerPoint presentation” which he described as “my attempt to get to grips with nature”.

Speaking at GEI – Green Events and Innovations conference – in London last month, the 30-minute multimedia presentation featured an unreleased song performed by Cocker, ‘A Sunset’, co-written by Richard Hawley and previously aired by the duo at The Leadmill in their native Sheffield in 2022.

As for new music, Pulp debuted new song ‘Background Noise’ at a show in Mexico in December. Drummer Nick Banks also recently hinted to NME that more news could be on the way from the band this year, but wasn’t so certain about new music any time soon.