Pulp confirm 2023 reunion with details of huge UK and Ireland tour

Pulp have confirmed their long-rumoured 2023 reunion by announcing a huge UK and Ireland tour for next summer – see the dates below.

Over the summer, frontman Jarvis Cocker confirmed that the band would be hitting the road next year for their first gigs together since 2012. Pulp drummer Nick Banks also told fans to “stay calm, hug your Pulp records and dream of going mental sometime in 2023”.

After a “big” announcement was teased yesterday (October 27) by Cocker, Pulp have now confirmed the dates for their 2023 reunion tour, which features headline slots at Latitude and TRNSMT festivals, two hometown headline shows in Sheffield, a London gig at Finsbury Park and more.

“Three months ago, we asked, ‘What exactly do you do for an encore?’” Cocker wrote in a statement.

“Well… An encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage. So… We are playing in the UK and Ireland in 2023. Therefore… Come along and make some noise. See you there.”

The Pulp tour will begin in Bridlington on May 26 next year, with gigs in London, Scarborough, Dublin, Cardiff and more following.

See the full list of Pulp comeback dates below. Tickets will go on sale at 9am UK time on Friday, November 4, and you can buy yours here.

MAY 2023

26 – Bridlington Spa, Bridlington

28 – Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington

JUNE 2023

9 – St Anne’s Park, Dublin

JULY 2023

1 – Finsbury Park, London

7 – TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow

9 – Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

11 – International Arena, Cardiff

14 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

15 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

21 – Latitude Festival, Suffolk

The Britpop icons announced their last reunion in 2010, featuring the ‘Different Class’ line-up of Cocker, Banks, Russell Senior, Candida Doyle, Steve Mackey and Mark Webber. Pulp went on to perform a number of shows, including a surprise set at Glastonbury 2011 and headline slots at Reading & Leeds that year.

The group haven’t released new material since 2012’s standalone single ‘After You’, which was produced by James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem.

Speaking to NME in 2015, Jarvis Cocker likened Pulp to “a dormant volcano”.